The Seattle Seahawks placed tackle George Fant on the injured reserve and signed tackle McClendon Curtis off their practice squad, the team announced Saturday.

Big Ray takes stock of Seahawks’ offensive line issues

Seattle also elevated inside linebacker Patrick O’Connell and outside linebacker Tyus Boswer from the practice squad for Sunday’s home game against the Miami Dolphins, and re-signed safety Marquise Blair to the practice squad after releasing him on Wednesday.

Fant suffered a knee injury during the team’s season-opening win over the Denver Broncos. He will be out for at least four weeks due to the league’s IR protocol.

The news is a tough blow for a much-maligned Seahawks offensive line that’s already without starting right tackle Abraham Lucas, who started the season on the IR after having knee surgery in January. Fant re-signed with Seattle in the offseason as an insurance policy Lucas and drew the start in the season opener.

Fant, a ninth-year pro, had already been ruled out for the game against Miami. Stone Forsythe is set to get his second straight start at right tackle.

Curtis, in his second season, was elevated from the practice squad last week and played five snaps on special teams, according to Pro Football Reference. He saw time at both right tackle and right guard during offseason activities and training camp.

O’Connell appeared in one game for Seattle last season. His elevation provides depth at inside linebacker with starter Jerome Baker listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury. Rookie Tyrice Knight is expected to start at linebacker alongside Tyrel Dodson if Baker is out.

Bowser, a second-round pick in 2017, was a starter for the Baltimore Ravens for five seasons but hasn’t appeared in a regular season game since 2022. Outside linebackers Uchenna Nwosu (knee) has been ruled out and Boye Mafe (knee) and Derick Hall (hip) are each listed as questionable for Sunday.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Big Ray: Why Seahawks’ Charles Cross is playing like one of NFL’s best OTs

• Seattle Seahawks Injury Report: 2 players ruled out, 2 more are doubtful

• Macdonald previews Seahawks’ Week 3 matchup vs Dolphins

• Rost: Three numbers to know as Seahawks host Dolphins

• Wyman details fixes for Seahawks’ run defense after Week 2 struggles

Follow @ZacHereth