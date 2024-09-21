The Seattle Seahawks’ offensive line was their biggest question mark heading into the season.

Through two weeks, it remains a significant concern.

Big Ray: Why Seahawks’ Charles Cross is playing like one of NFL’s best OTs

In the season opener against the Denver Broncos, Seattle’s O-line struggles were at the center of a disastrous first half that included an interception and two safeties. After the Seahawks pivoted to a run-heavy game plan at halftime, the unit rebounded and paved the way for a big second half from running back Kenneth Walker III.

However, the O-line’s run blocking success from Week 1 didn’t carry over to Week 2. The unit struggled against the New England Patriots’ stout defensive front, leaving little room for backup running back Zach Charbonnet to maneuver. Charbonnet, who was filling in for the injured Walker, finished with just 38 yards on 14 carries.

After two games, the Seahawks rank 31st out of 32 teams in Pro Football Focus’ pass block grading. They rank sixth in run block grading, but their performance in that area took a big step back from Week 1 to Week 2.

During an appearance Tuesday on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, former NFL offensive lineman Ray Roberts shared what he’s seen from the Seahawks’ offensive line so far.

“It’s not five as one,” Roberts said. “It’s like each individual dude is just trying to survive the play, and so you’re not really locked in on the chemistry that it takes to be a good offensive line. … (That chemistry) has everything to do with: How do you mitigate each other’s weaknesses? And how do you help elevate other people’s strengths?

“Those types of things come with playing a lot together,” he added. “And so then you end up being just like one string across the offensive line. You’re not like four or five individual blocks. There’s one string all tied together. Everyone kind of knows what’s happening. (Even) if everyone is making a mistake, it looks like you’re doing the right play. And that is not happening right now.”

Looking at the individuals

The injury issues at right tackle certainly haven’t helped matters.

Seattle entered the season without starting right tackle Abraham Lucas, who remains on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from offseason knee surgery. Veteran backup George Fant started the opener in Lucas’ place, but suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of Week 1. That forced the Seahawks go with third-stringer Stone Forsythe at right tackle. Through the first two weeks, Forsythe ranks 52nd out of 68 tackles in PFF grading.

“That spot, it’s kind of up in air,” Roberts said. “If Lucas isn’t coming back anytime soon, they may have to figure out something else to do there.”

The two guard spots also have been rough for Seattle. Right guard Anthony Bradford, a second-year pro, ranks 54th out of 65 guards in PFF grading. Veteran left guard Laken Tomlinson ranks 36th among all guards in PFF grading, but just 53rd in pass block grading.

“(The guards) don’t seem as athletic laterally, because they get beat across their face a lot when they have to change directions,” Roberts said. “They can’t seem to do that, whether it’s in the passing game or the running game.”

The one bright spot has been at left tackle, where 2022 first-round pick Charles Cross has had a stellar start to the season as PFF’s top-graded tackle.

At center, recently signed Connor Williams has performed at a league-average level, ranking 15th out of 33 centers in PFF grading. He was a late addition to the team, signing a one-year deal during training camp after suffering a torn ACL last December with the Miami Dolphins. Prior to the injury, he was one of PFF’s top-graded centers in 2022 and 2023.

“He’s been out for a long time,” Roberts said. “He hasn’t played a whole lot in the last year or so, and so he seems kind of top-heavy. He kind of leans on people a lot with his face mask and with his hands, and so that makes it hard to switch off games and work double teams, or get off a block to go to the second level.”

A way to help out the O-line

Roberts said the O-line might benefit from more pre-snap and post-snap movement. New offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb used a lot of pre-snap motion during his success-filled past two seasons with the UW Huskies, but Roberts hasn’t seen as much of that with the Seahawks.

“You just haven’t seen a whole lot of that right now,” Roberts said. “Maybe they’re saving it, or maybe they’re not confident that the guys can execute it. But those types of things help the offensive line.

“When the linebacker has to hesitate for a split second, that gives you a better chance to work a double team and get to the right angle to get to (the defender). Or the defensive tackle isn’t sure if it’s a run or a pass and he kind of stands tall just a little bit, enough for you get under his pads to drive-block him in the run game. Or he’s a little bit late getting off the ball rushing the quarterback. All those types of things can help.”

Aside from Cross, Roberts said he doesn’t think the unit has the type of “people movers” that can consistently just line up and win one-on-one matchups – at least at the moment. He thinks play calling and scheming can help cover for that as the group develops.

“I’ve always said that play calling and play design has as much to do with offensive line development as the actual players themselves,” Roberts said. “… Just lining up and saying we’re going to run split-zone between the tackles downhill, I don’t know that they’re that group right now.

“And so if I was them, I would lean more toward the pin and pull – the movement stuff – than just lining up and (trying) to beat you one-on-one and drive you down the field. I just don’t see that happening. Other than with Charles Cross, I don’t see anybody else doing that right now.”

Listen to the full conversation with Ray Roberts at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story.

