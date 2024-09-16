Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Seahawks plan to keep competition open at RG

Sep 16, 2024, 2:06 PM

Seattle Seahawks...

Anthony Bradford of the Seattle Seahawks is held by teammates during a 2023 game. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

(Al Bello/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The biggest position battle throughout training camp was thought to be settled for the Seattle Seahawks, but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

10 Seahawks stats that tell the story after Week 2

The Seahawks appear to be heading towards a time share at right guard with incumbent starter Anthony Bradford and rookie Christian Haynes battling for reps at the position. Bradford, a second-year pro, won the starting job in camp, but Haynes rotated in for a couple of series during Sunday’s Week 2 victory over the New England Patriots.

“At right guard, I see it ongoing right now with (Bradford) and Christian,” Macdonald said Monday during his weekly appearance on Seattle Sports. “(Haynes) probably deserved a few more reps (with) the way he played.”

Bradford played all but one of the team’s offensive snaps in Week 1, with the only rep he missed coming after he briefly left the field with an injury. Haynes came in for that play, but didn’t record another snap on offense once Bradford returned.

However, Haynes was on the field for two series and 15 offensive snaps against the Patriots on Sunday in place of a healthy Bradford.

Who had the better game? Bradford was the better pass blocker and Haynes the better run blocker, according to Pro Football Focus.

Bradford’s 67.1 pass-blocking grade ranked second among Seattle offensive linemen behind only left tackle Charles Cross, but his 63.9 grade on run plays was fourth among the six who played across the O-line. Bradford, who played 55 offensive snaps, also committed two penalties.

Haynes was the team’s highest-graded run blocker, regardless of position, at 74.8 in a small six-play sample size. But he was on the opposite end of the spectrum as a pass blocker with team-worst grade of 18.3.

Overall, Haynes received a slightly higher overall grade at 64.7 compared to Bradford’s 59.1. Only Cross had a higher overall grade than both.

“I thought Christian played pretty solid,” Macdonald said. “I thought AB had a lot of really good reps too. So, I think we’ll look at keeping that competition rolling here.”

Listen to the full conversation with Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to the Mike Macdonald Show every Monday at 9:30 a.m. following a Seahawks game.

More Seattle Seahawks game coverage

Mike Macdonald goes inside Seahawks’ decisions on 4th down
Like the best QBs, Seahawks’ Geno Smith keeps finding ways to win
• Seahawks Instant Reaction: Huard, Wyman, Stelton on OT win over Pats
• Seattle Seahawks’ Julian Love on key FG block: ‘Let me get this one’
• Rost: Seattle Seahawks’ 2-0 start isn’t without lingering concerns

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: #Seahawks coach Macdonald admits he needs to be better #seattlesports

In episode 2 of ‘The Mike Macdonald Show,’ the #SeattleSeahawks HC tells Brock and Salk he needs to be better after his defense allowed 185 yards on the ground to the #Patriots. Full episode @ SeattleSports.com

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald Patriots...

Zac Hereth

Mike Macdonald goes inside Seahawks’ decisions on 4th down

A look into why the Seattle Seahawks elected to go for the tie instead of the win in regulation during Sunday's win over the Patriots.

5 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Exclusive: The Mike Macdonald Show on #SeattleSports – Week 2 #Seahawks win reaction

The second episode of ‘The Mike Macdonald Show’ with #Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald comes after the Seattle Seahawks defeat the #NewEnglandPatriots in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season, making Macdonald the first coach in Seahawks franchise history to start 2-0. Coach Macdonald joins hosts Brock Huard and Mike Salk (Brock & Salk – […]

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Snith-Njigba...

Zac Hereth

The Seahawks player Huard wants to see get going in Week 2

Former NFL QB Brock Huard explains how he'd like to see Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba get more involved in the offense.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks defense celebrates interception Denver Broncos 2024...

Cameron Van Til

How Seahawks’ pass coverage differs in Macdonald’s scheme

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah and Brock Huard discuss what makes the Seattle Seahawks' pass coverage different in Mike Macdonald's defense.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Bryan Woo...

Brent Stecker

Insiders break down why Mariners’ Bryan Woo is so hard to figure out

Seattle Mariners' Bryan Woo has a unique and lethal combination on the mound that was on full display as he threw six perfect innings Wednesday.

4 days ago

Seahawks plan to keep competition open at RG