SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Inactives: RB Kenneth Walker III, six others out

Sep 15, 2024, 8:58 AM | Updated: 9:49 am

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III...

Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks dives into the end zone during a 2024 game in Seattle. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

(Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

BY ZAC HERETH

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks announced seven players, including their starting running back, will be inactive against the New England Patriots.

Bump: A Patriots defender the Seahawks need to contain

Running back Kenneth Walker III, tackle George Fant, outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, tight end Pharaoh Brown, center Olu Oluwatimi, tackle Michael Jerrell and guard Sataoa Laumea were all designated as inactive for Sunday’s matchup at Gillette Stadium.

Starting linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker, who were listed as questionable on Friday’s final injury report, are active.

The announcement confirms the likely absences of Walker and Fant, who each carried doubtful injury designations into the matchup. Walker was pulled late in Seattle’s Week 1 victory with an abdomen injury after rushing for over 100 yards and a touchdown against Denver. Fant also left the win over the Broncos early with an undisclosed knee injury. Both did not participate in practices throughout the week.

Zach Charbonnet is in line to get the bulk of the time at running back with Walker out, with Kenny McIntosh and recently promoted George Holani serving as the backups. Four-year pro Stone Forsythe is expected to get the start at right tackle for Fant, who was already replacing injured Abraham Lucas. Forsythe played all 54 offensive snaps after Fant exited in Week 1.

Nwosu (MCL sprain) and Brown (foot) will be out for the second straight week while dealing with injuries suffered in the preseason.

Oluwatimi, Jerrell and Laumea were all healthy scratches after carrying no injury designations throughout the week.

Patriots inactives

Five Patriots players were listed as inactive for the matchup, most notably starting guard Sidy Sow.

New England is also set to be without quarterback Joe Milton III, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, tackle Demontrey Jacobs and linebacker Curtis Jacobs.

