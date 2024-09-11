It seems like every direction you turn, there’s a different NFL insider with glowing praise for what the Seattle Seahawks did on defense in their 26-20 win Sunday over the Denver Broncos.

Well, add former Broncos offensive lineman Mark Schlereth to the list.

Why the Seattle Seahawks’ defense has Daniel Jeremiah raving

Schlereth is a unique voice to speak on the game. On one hand, he’s a radio host who covers the Broncos closely for Denver Sports, a sister outlet of Seattle Sports. On the other, he’s a national insider who both serves as an in-game analyst for NFL on FOX broadcasts and hosts FS1’s new Breakfast Ball morning show.

In his weekly conversation with Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob (which is co-hosted by his former Broncos teammate Dave Wyman), Schlereth made one of the more eye-opening declarations about the Seahawks after watching their Week 1 win.

“I thought it might be the best tackling performance I’ve ever witnessed in watching an NFL game,” Schlereth said.

That’s a pretty bold statement, but even as Schlereth takes into account Denver’s offensive issues, he stands by it.

“Either we got a bunch of dudes (in Denver) that have zero athletic ability to break a tackle in space or (the Seahawks are) the greatest tackling team I’ve ever witnessed – and maybe it’s a little combination of both,” Schlereth continued. “I don’t know that there was two, three, four yards after contact in that game by the Broncos. … From my perspective, from the Broncos’ perspective, it was one of the most pathetic performances I’ve watched, and at the same time I was marveling at the Seahawks’ ability to tackle – the way they broke on balls, the things they broke up.”

If Seattle keeps up this level of tackling, Schlereth sees big things ahead.

“If all you do is tackle well, you’re going to have a top-flight defense,” he said. “… If you just tackle well, you know it’s going to be hard to score and you’re not going to give a bunch of extra yardage up, so you’re not going to have a bunch of explosive plays on you. If that’s all you do is tackle well, you’re going to be pretty stellar. … I don’t remember seeing a better tackling game by a defense than what I witnessed on Sunday. I thought they were amazing.”

Hear the full conversation with Mark Schlereth in the podcast at this link or in the audio player near the top of this post.

For more from Wyman and Bob on the Seahawks’ impressive tackling under new head coach Mike Macdonald, listen to the segment below.

