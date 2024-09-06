The Seattle Seahawks open the 2024 NFL season and the Mike Macdonald era on Sunday when they welcome the Denver Broncos to Lumen Field.

Brock Huard: Two Seahawks poised for big leaps in 2024

Want to know how to watch the game? Hear the radio broadcast? Curious what the uniform matchup will be? We’ve got all the details that you need to know here to be ready for Sunday.

Week 1: Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos

• When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8

• TV broadcast: CBS (KIRO 7 in Seattle)

• TV announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Adam Archuleta (analyst)

• Seahawks Radio broadcast: Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

• Seahawks Radio streaming: Seattle Sports app, KIRO Newsradio app, official Seahawks app

• Seahawks Radio announcers: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (analyst) and Jen Mueller (sideline)

If you are more than 100 miles from Seattle, click here to find the nearest Seahawks Radio Network affiliate. For details on streaming Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

Pregame and postgame

• Seahawks Radio Pregame starts at 10 a.m. Sunday

• Seahawks Radio Postgame airs for three hours after the game.

• Pregame/halftime/postgame analysts: Michael Bumpus, Ray Roberts, Brian Walters, Paul Moyer

Uniform matchup

• Seahawks: 1990s-era throwbacks (blue jerseys, silver pants and helmets)

Takin’ it back to the old school. We’ll be rocking the Throwbacks for Week 1.

📰 » https://t.co/JVQqEzYq8E pic.twitter.com/pWRSvgRWIg — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 2, 2024

• Broncos: Summit white jerseys

Looking ahead

• Week 2: The Seahawks will visit the New England Patriots in a 10 a.m. game on Sunday, Sept. 15 that will air on FOX.

