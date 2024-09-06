Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks vs Broncos Details: TV, radio, uniforms, more

Sep 6, 2024, 10:03 AM

Seattle Seahawks Broncos Geno Smith...

Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates during a 2022 game against the Denver Broncos. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

(Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

The Seattle Seahawks open the 2024 NFL season and the Mike Macdonald era on Sunday when they welcome the Denver Broncos to Lumen Field.

Brock Huard: Two Seahawks poised for big leaps in 2024

Want to know how to watch the game? Hear the radio broadcast? Curious what the uniform matchup will be? We’ve got all the details that you need to know here to be ready for Sunday.

Week 1: Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8

TV broadcast: CBS (KIRO 7 in Seattle)
TV announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Adam Archuleta (analyst)

Seahawks Radio broadcast: Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
Seahawks Radio streaming: Seattle Sports app, KIRO Newsradio app, official Seahawks app
Seahawks Radio announcers: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (analyst) and Jen Mueller (sideline)

If you are more than 100 miles from Seattle, click here to find the nearest Seahawks Radio Network affiliate. For details on streaming Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

Pregame and postgame

Seahawks Radio Pregame starts at 10 a.m. Sunday
Seahawks Radio Postgame airs for three hours after the game.
Pregame/halftime/postgame analysts: Michael Bumpus, Ray Roberts, Brian Walters, Paul Moyer

Uniform matchup

Seahawks: 1990s-era throwbacks (blue jerseys, silver pants and helmets)

Broncos: Summit white jerseys

Looking ahead

Week 2: The Seahawks will visit the New England Patriots in a 10 a.m. game on Sunday, Sept. 15 that will air on FOX.

More Seattle Seahawks coverage

Big Ray Roberts takes stock of Seahawks’ right guard battle
What makes Seahawks under-the-radar candidates for big season
Macdonald drawing praise as Seahawks coach, but test starts Sunday
Three thoughts from Daniel Jeremiah about the Seahawks’ offense
How NFL experts view the Seahawks as they begin a new era

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu tunnel entrance Cleveland Browns preseason 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks injury report: Two players ruled out for season opener

The Seattle Seahawks ruled out Uchenna Nwosu and Pharaoh Brown for Sunday's opener against Denver, but Tyler Lockett is expected to play.

34 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks Preview: Is safety another area of strength?

The Seattle Seahawks extended Pro Bowl safety Julian Love in the offseason and added pieces to replace Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald play-calling Cleveland Browns preseason opener 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Macdonald reflects on journey to becoming Seahawks’ head coach

During the debut of the "Mike Macdonald Preview," the Seattle Seahawks' new head coach took a moment to reflect ahead of Sunday's opener.

6 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon Riq Woolen 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks Preview: Seattle has potential star duo at cornerback

Could talented youngsters Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen give the Seattle Seahawks one of the league's best cornerback duos?

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks WR JSN...

Zac Hereth

Brock: Two Seahawks poised for big leaps in 2024

Former NFL QB Brock Huard believes Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Charles Cross are in line for big years for the Seattle Seahawks.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks guard Christian Haynes rookie minicamp 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Big Ray takes stock of Seahawks’ right guard battle

Former NFL O-lineman Ray Roberts gives his thoughts on the Seattle Seahawks' right guard battle between Anthony Bradford and Christian Haynes.

2 days ago

Seahawks vs Broncos Details: TV, radio, uniforms, more