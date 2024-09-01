SEATTLE – The Jedd Fisch era didn’t quite start off with a bang, but the UW Huskies took care of business in their first game under the new coach.

The Huskies overcame a somewhat slow start against the Weber State Wildcats, who play an FCS schedule in the Big Sky Conference, and comfortably secured a 35-3 win Saturday night in front of their home crowd at Husky Stadium. Here’s six instant observations from UW’s season opener:

• Coleman looks like the real deal: One of the biggest gets for Fisch when he took the job with the Huskies was luring running back Jonah Coleman from Arizona to Montlake with him. The talented junior running back showed why with some electric runs Saturday evening, including popping off a 25-yarder on his first touch in the purple and gold. Coleman then raced to the house for a 44-yard TD on the next play, but it was called back for holding. The Stockton, Calif., native, found the end zone three more times (all of which counted) and eclipsed 100 rushing yards by the third quarter. He finished with 126 yards and three TDs while averaging 7.9 yards per carry. Coleman’s vision, burst off of cuts and ability to fight through contact all stood out. He is believed to be the first Husky to rush for 100 yards in his debut since 1960, according to UW’s athletic department. The retooled offensive line also deserves some praise for its run blocking.

• Clear one-two receiving punch: UW targeted sophomore Denzel Boston early and often and also heavily involved senior Giles Jackson as the pair combined for 19 of the team’s 30 targets. Jackson hauled in all 10 targets that came his way for 98 yards. The diminutive receiver did a good chunk of his damage generating yards after the catch on short passes. Boston, who at 6-foot-4 and 209 pounds provides a more physical, downfield threat, had six receptions for 76 yards and one TD. Boston also returned punts.

• Rogers settles in: New starting quarterback Will Rogers never looked bad against the Wildcats, but he certainly looked more effective as the game went on. Rogers completed 11 of his final 13 throws for 156 yards and his lone TD pass. That came after he started 9 of 13 for 94 yards. In total, the Mississippi State transfer went 20-of-26 for 250 yards before giving way to freshman Demond Williams Jr. after the Huskies had the game in hand. Rogers’ night really started rolling when he accounted for all 72 yards with four straight completions on UW’s second scoring drive.

• Shaky showing by run defense early: The expectation for the Huskies in a game against a middling FCS school is to dominate, regardless of whether or not they’re breaking in basically an entirely new set of starters on offense and defense under a new coach. Domination wasn’t the case for UW’s run defense early. The Huskies allowed Weber State to the move the ball consistency on the ground in the first half, as the Wildcats outgained the Huskies 91 to 82 on the ground while averaging 4.6 yards per carry. UW shored up the run defense in the the third quarter before pulling away and bringing in its second-teamers late, but one bad half against the run could be detrimental when facing much stiffer competition in Big Ten play.

• Lockdown night for pass defense: The run defense looked shaky at times, but UW didn’t allow Weber State to get much going at all in the passing game. The Wildcats completed just 34% (11 of 32) of their passes for 98 yards, with five completions and 49 yards coming in the fourth quarter against UW’s second-teamers. Wildcats wide receivers rarely had any sort of separation. When they did, the UW secondary was quick to secure tackles.

• A notable injury: When playing smaller programs like Weber State in tune-up games, leaving the contest healthy is among the most important goals. UW appeared to come away from Saturday night without many bumps and bruises, but starting tight end Quentin Moore exited the game in the first half after taking a big shot to his left leg on a reception and never returned. Moore didn’t put much weight on the leg when he was helped off the field by medical staff and teammates, and UW was already playing without sophomore tight end Ryan Otton, the younger brother of former Huskies standout Cade Otton. The good news? Fisch said he expects Moore will be OK after the game, and freshman Decker Degraaf came in and caught a 33-yard TD pass right after Moore’s departure.

