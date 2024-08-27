Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE STORM

Sykes scores 20, makes winning FTs to lift Mystics over Storm 74-72

Aug 26, 2024, 10:04 PM

Seattle Storm Washington Mystics Brittney Sykes...

Brittney Sykes of the Washington Mystics drives in a game on Sept. 10, 2023. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 20 points, including the winning free throws with 1.1 seconds left, and the Washington Mystics picked up their fourth road win, handing the Seattle Storm just their fourth home loss, 74-72 on Monday night.

Washington Mystics 74, Seattle Storm 72: Box score

The Mystics got a big boost from their reserves with Emily Engstler scoring 12 points and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough adding 11. Engstler also had nine rebounds and three steals. Julie Vanloo also scored 11 for Washington (8-22) and Stefanie Dolson grabbed 10 rebounds.

Jewell Loyd led Seattle (18-11) with 16 points, Sami Whitcomb had 11 and Skylar Diggins-Smith added 10. Nneka Ogwumike had 10 rebounds.

Gabby Williams, a star on the French team that won silver in the Paris Olympics, had three points in 25 minutes in her first game of the WNBA season.

Neither team had a double-digit lead and the difference in the fourth quarter was never more than four points.

Ogwumike pulled Seattle into a tie at 72 with 55.2 seconds to go and the teams traded misses, with Sykes rebounding the Storm miss with 12.5 to go and headed for the bucket before getting fouled by Diggins Smith as she attempted the game-winning shot.

The Mystics won back to back games for the first time since June; Seattle had not played since winning 83-77 in Washington last Tuesday.

Seattle scored the last eight points of the first half to take a 43-42 lead. The Storm used a balanced attack to offset Washington going 8 of 16 from 3-point range but 8 of 18 inside the arc. Eight Seattle players scored, six of them scoring six or seven points.

Seattle Storm reunite with Olympic star Gabby Williams

Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks July 16, 2024...

The Associated Press

Nneka Ogwumike scores 24 points, Storm hold off Mystics 83-77

Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points, Ezi Magbegor added 13 points and 14 rebounds, and the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 83-77.

6 days ago

Seattle Storm Gabby Williams...

Zac Hereth

Storm reunite with Olympic star Gabby Williams

After leading France to a silver medal with a standout performance, Gabby Williams is returning to the Seattle Storm.

6 days ago

Seattle Storm face Caitlin Clark...

The Associated Press

Storm fall to Fever 92-75 as Caitlin Clark breaks rookie record

WNBA rookie sensation Caitlin Clark breaks the assist record for first-year players as the Indiana Fever defeated the Seattle Storm 92-75.

8 days ago

Seattle Storm Nneka Ogwumike...

The Associated Press

Tina Charles hits winning shot as Dream beat Storm 83-81

Tina Charles scored in the post with 1.1 seconds left to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Seattle Storm 83-81 on Friday night to snap an eight-game losing streak.

10 days ago

US women's basketball Olympic gold medal Breanna Stewart 2024...

Doug Feinburg

US women survive wild finish, top France 67-66 for 8th straight Olympic gold

The U.S. women's basketball team survived a wild finish at the buzzer to beat France 67-66 for its eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

15 days ago

Olympic basketball Jewell Loyd Lauren Jackson Ezi Magbegor...

Doug Feinberg

US women beat Australia 85-64 to make Olympic basketball gold medal game

Breanna Stewart scored 16 points and the U.S. women advanced to their eighth consecutive Olympic basketball gold medal game with a 85-64 victory over Australia on Friday.

18 days ago

Sykes scores 20, makes winning FTs to lift Mystics over Storm 74-72