Every day between now and the Sept. 8 season opener, we at Seattle Sports are previewing each of the Seattle Seahawks’ 11 position groups. Today, we take a look at running back.

Seahawks GM Schneider details injury updates, Geno’s situation

Links to our other position group previews will be included here as they are posted: Quarterback, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive line, defensive line, outside linebackers, inside linebackers, cornerbacks, safeties and special teams.

Roster breakdown

• Projected starter: Kenneth Walker III

• Projected backups: Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh

Offseason summary

• Who’s out: Deejay Dallas signed a three-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals in the offseason.

• Who’s in: No new additions.

2024 outlook

There’s potential for the Seahawks to have one of the league’s top one-two punches in the backfield with Walker and Charbonnet. Walker provides the ability to bust big plays on just about any touch with his electric combination of speed, agility and strength, while Charbonnet provides more of a one-cut, between-the-tackles running style. The pair split playing time pretty evenly while combining for over 1,300 rushing yards last season, with Walker in on 54% of snaps and Charbonnet in on 48%. It will be interesting to see how that timeshare works out under new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who led the UW Huskies’ high-octane offense the past two seasons, and if McIntosh can carve out a bigger role than former third-stringer Deejay Dallas.

Grubb’s offense was best known for having college football’s top passing attack while at UW, but he also showed a commitment to the run despite all of the weapons the Huskies had in the passing game. That combined with his creative schemes could bode well for the Walker-Charbonnet duo, but whether or not the new-look offensive line has improved willy carry just as much weight.

Kenneth Walker III | 5-9, 211 | Age: 23 | 3rd year

2023 stats: 219 rushes, 905 yards, 8 TDs; 29 catches, 259 yards, 1 TD (15 games)

Walker has had a productive start to this NFL career. He rushed for over 1,000 yards and finished as the runner-up for NFC Rookie of the Year in 2022, and he nearly broke the 1,000-yard mark again last season. The Michigan State product has shown to be a home-run threat on any given play, ranking as the NFL’s second-most explosive runner as a rookie, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. In 30 games over two NFL seasons, Walker has totaled 1,955 yards and 17 TDs on 447 carries, while adding 424 yards and one TD on 56 receptions. He’s also fumbled the ball only once.

KENNETH WALKER TAKES IT TO HOUSE 🏠 WHAT A BLOCK BY DREW LOCK 😤 (via @Seahawks)pic.twitter.com/9iQHj1pW27 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 19, 2023

Zach Charbonnet | 6-1, 214 | Age: 23 | 2nd year

2023 stats: 108 rushes, 462 yards, 1 TD; 33 catches, 209 yards, 0 TD (16 games)

Charbonnet had a solid rookie season sharing the load with Walker and proving to be a capable pass catcher out of the backfield. The UCLA product played in all but one game and registered two starts while Walker was sidelined. He was second on the team with 462 rushing yards and posted a team-best 4.3 yards per carry. He also led Seahawks running backs with 30 receptions.

Kenny McIntosh | 6-0, 204 | Age: 24 | 2nd year

2023 stats: None (three games)

After missing most of his rookie year with an injury suffered in the preseason, McIntosh is set for his first shot at a full season in the NFL. The Georgia product is coming off a strong preseason in which he averaged 8.4 yards per carry while totaling a team-high 135 rushing yards and one TD, including a 56-yard touchdown run in the preseason finale. McIntosh played in three games and registered 13 snaps on special teams last season.

🏠 KENNY MCINTOSH JUSQU’AU BOUT ! Le jeune Running Back des @Seahawks explose pour un TD de 56 Yards, avec un stiff arm digne de Marshawn Lynch 💪#DawgPound | #Seahawks

📱 @DAZN_FR pic.twitter.com/5xagmZGT9c — NFL France (@NFLFrance) August 25, 2024

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• See who the Seahawks have signed to their practice squad

• Roster Moves: Two of Seattle’s waived players claimed

• The Seattle Seahawks players who stand out after roster cuts

• Who made Seahawks’ initial 53-man roster, and who didn’t

• Chris Petersen: Three things going for Seattle Seahawks’ Macdonald

Follow @ZacHereth