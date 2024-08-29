Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Position Preview: Is running back a strength for Seattle?

Aug 29, 2024, 9:24 AM

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III...

Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball on Dec. 24, 2023. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

Every day between now and the Sept. 8 season opener, we at Seattle Sports are previewing each of the Seattle Seahawks’ 11 position groups. Today, we take a look at running back.

Seahawks GM Schneider details injury updates, Geno’s situation

Links to our other position group previews will be included here as they are posted: Quarterback, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive line, defensive line, outside linebackers, inside linebackers, cornerbacks, safeties and special teams.

Roster breakdown

Projected starter: Kenneth Walker III

Projected backups: Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh

Offseason summary

Who’s out: Deejay Dallas signed a three-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals in the offseason.

Who’s in: No new additions.

2024 outlook

There’s potential for the Seahawks to have one of the league’s top one-two punches in the backfield with Walker and Charbonnet. Walker provides the ability to bust big plays on just about any touch with his electric combination of speed, agility and strength, while Charbonnet provides more of a one-cut, between-the-tackles running style. The pair split playing time pretty evenly while combining for over 1,300 rushing yards last season, with Walker in on 54% of snaps and Charbonnet in on 48%. It will be interesting to see how that timeshare works out under new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who led the UW Huskies’ high-octane offense the past two seasons, and if McIntosh can carve out a bigger role than former third-stringer Deejay Dallas.

Grubb’s offense was best known for having college football’s top passing attack while at UW, but he also showed a commitment to the run despite all of the weapons the Huskies had in the passing game. That combined with his creative schemes could bode well for the Walker-Charbonnet duo, but whether or not the new-look offensive line has improved willy carry just as much weight.

Kenneth Walker III | 5-9, 211 | Age: 23 | 3rd year

2023 stats: 219 rushes, 905 yards, 8 TDs; 29 catches, 259 yards, 1 TD (15 games)

Walker has had a productive start to this NFL career. He rushed for over 1,000 yards and finished as the runner-up for NFC Rookie of the Year in 2022, and he nearly broke the 1,000-yard mark again last season. The Michigan State product has shown to be a home-run threat on any given play, ranking as the NFL’s second-most explosive runner as a rookie, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. In 30 games over two NFL seasons, Walker has totaled 1,955 yards and 17 TDs on 447 carries, while adding 424 yards and one TD on 56 receptions. He’s also fumbled the ball only once.

Zach Charbonnet | 6-1, 214 | Age: 23 | 2nd year

2023 stats: 108 rushes, 462 yards, 1 TD; 33 catches, 209 yards, 0 TD (16 games)

Charbonnet had a solid rookie season sharing the load with Walker and proving to be a capable pass catcher out of the backfield. The UCLA product played in all but one game and registered two starts while Walker was sidelined. He was second on the team with 462 rushing yards and posted a team-best 4.3 yards per carry. He also led Seahawks running backs with 30 receptions.

Kenny McIntosh | 6-0, 204 | Age: 24 | 2nd year

2023 stats: None (three games)

After missing most of his rookie year with an injury suffered in the preseason, McIntosh is set for his first shot at a full season in the NFL. The Georgia product is coming off a strong preseason in which he averaged 8.4 yards per carry while totaling a team-high 135 rushing yards and one TD, including a 56-yard touchdown run in the preseason finale. McIntosh played in three games and registered 13 snaps on special teams last season.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

See who the Seahawks have signed to their practice squad
Roster Moves: Two of Seattle’s waived players claimed
The Seattle Seahawks players who stand out after roster cuts
Who made Seahawks’ initial 53-man roster, and who didn’t
Chris Petersen: Three things going for Seattle Seahawks’ Macdonald

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Abe Lucas Rams 2023...

Brent Stecker

The 3 things from Seahawks GM Schneider that jump out

Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy break down and react to three things that jumped out the most when Seahawks GM John Schneider talked Wednesday.

1 hour ago

Seattle Seahawks RB George Holani...

Zac Hereth

What stands out about Seahawks’ practice squad

Wyman and Bob delve into who came back and who left after the Seattle Seahawks practice squad signings were announced.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider...

Tim Booth

Seahawks GM Schneider details injury updates, Geno’s situation

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider talked to the media Wednesday, a day after setting the initial 53-man roster.

22 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks 49ers Brandon Aiyuk...

Josh Dubow

NFC West Check-In: 49ers star WR Brandon Aiyuk no-shows practice

Star 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk wasn’t at the start of practice on Wednesday despite the team saying he was cleared by doctors to participate, raising the temperature of a contract “hold in.”

22 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Marquise Blair...

Brent Stecker

See who the Seahawks have signed to their practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks have announced 15 players signed to their practice squad a day after cutting their roster down to 53 players.

1 day ago

Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers...

Will Graves

Russell Wilson wins battle to be Steelers’ starting QB

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson as the starter on Wednesday, putting an end to a quarterback competition with Justin Fields

1 day ago

Seahawks Position Preview: Is running back a strength for Seattle?