The demoralizing losses just keep piling up for the Seattle Mariners.

Heading into the All-Star break, the Mariners lost three consecutive one-run games to the lowly Los Angeles Angels. One week later, they got swept by that same Angels team while mustering a total of just three runs in the three-game series.

Last week, they needed a stunning ninth-inning rally to avoid a sweep against the sub-.500 Detroit Tigers. And then against those same Tigers this week, Seattle did get swept – while totaling just four runs and nine hits in the three games.

The past two losses to Detroit were particularly brutal. On Wednesday night, Mariners starter Bryan Woo threw seven scoreless innings before the bullpen blew an eighth-inning lead and Seattle went on to lose 3-2 in the 10th. And it was déjà vu on Thursday, as Mariners starter Bryce Miller also spun seven scoreless frames before the bullpen blew an eighth-inning lead in a 2-1 loss. It marked the fourth time since the start of July that the Mariners have lost a game despite allowing two runs or fewer.

To make matters worse, the Houston Astros have won eight in a row to build a three-game lead over Seattle atop the American League West. The Mariners are also 3.5 games out of the AL’s final wild-card spot. According to Fangraphs, Seattle’s playoff odds have dropped to 32.6%.

Following the Mariners’ latest loss, MLB insider Jon Morosi joined Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob on Thursday to discuss the reeling M’s.

“It encapsulates the reasons why people have been so concerned about this team,” Morosi said of the Mariners’ disastrous series in Detroit. “The pitching is so great, it really is. … (But) when you’re three games back in the division behind a team that’s hot and you’re losing games like this to a team that’s out of it, these are the days that, if they accumulate, they can become the death knell of a team in terms of going for a postseason berth.”

The dichotomy between Seattle’s elite starting rotation and struggling offense has been the story all season.

The Mariners have an MLB-best 3.46 ERA, which is 0.26 better than any other team. But the M’s rank at or near the bottom of the league in nearly every major offensive statistical category, including 27th in runs per game (3.94) and dead-last in batting average (.216).

“They don’t have a (player) who is having a star season in the whole lineup,” Morosi said. “Not one. No one’s having a what I would describe as a great offensive year. If you look at OPS, among all players on this team that have at least 100 plate appearances, the best offensive player on this team is Victor Robles. He’s got a .761 OPS. … If you’ve got a team and you believe you have a chance to go to the playoffs, and not a single one of your regular players has an OPS above .800, you’re probably not going to win.”

The Julio void

The Mariners’ offensive woes have been team-wide, but one of the defining storylines of the season has been superstar Julio Rodríguez’s struggles.

Over the past two seasons, Rodríguez burst onto the scene as one of baseball’s brightest young stars, slashing a combined .279/.338/.495 with 60 home runs and an .834 OPS. But this year, his production has been a far cry from that. He is hitting .263/.313/.371 with just 11 homers and a .684 OPS.

Rodríguez was heating up in July, but landed on the injured list with a high-ankle sprain after crashing into the outfield wall in an attempt to catch a fly ball on July 21. He returned to the lineup as Seattle’s designated hitter last Sunday but has yet to return to center field.

“They gave him a massive contract to basically be the face of the franchise, and he’s been hurt and not himself from a productivity standpoint really all year,” Morosi said. “If he had a 30-30 (homers-steals) season, they’d be in first place right now by three games. They would. And it’s not Julio’s fault. I’m not blaming him. … (But) I think that’s where the Mariners find themselves right now. They are waiting for the big guys to show up. And as the the old expression goes, it’s getting late early.”

The Mariners have also been missing leadoff-hitting shortstop J.P. Crawford, who broke the pinky finger on his throwing hand when he was hit by a pitch on July 22. He is expected to remain on the injured list until September.

“J.P. is still on the IL and Julio is not himself,” Morosi said. “As I’ve watched this team play, I’ve continued trying to to talk myself into believing that the next good turn is right around the corner – that Julio getting back and whenever J.P. comes back and different things like that, the next good stretch is just around the bend.

“But now the Astros – who have all this know-how of how to win games this time of year – are three games ahead of you. And it’s all starting to feel like it’s slipping away.”

