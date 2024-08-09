Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Watch: Each of Mitch Haniger’s franchise-record eight walkoffs for Mariners

Aug 8, 2024, 11:14 PM | Updated: Aug 9, 2024, 12:50 am

Seattle Mariners Mitch Haniger walkoff celebration bubblegum Robles 2024 Detroit Tigers...

Victor Robles of the Seattle Mariners dumps water and bubble gum on Mitch Haniger after Haniger's walkoff three-run double on Thursday night. (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

(Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Mitch Haniger is now officially the king of walkoffs for the Seattle Mariners.

Mariners beat Tigers 4-3 on Haniger’s walkoff 3-run double

The veteran outfielder came through in the clutch yet again on Thursday night, lining a three-run walkoff double into right field to give the Mariners a 4-3 win over the Detroit Tigers. It came just five days after Haniger drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift Seattle to a 6-5 walkoff win over the Philadelphia Phillies last Saturday night.

Haniger now has a franchise-record eight career walkoffs – all with the Mariners. Jim Presley held the previous franchise record with seven. Haniger’s eight walkoffs since the start of the 2018 season are tied for the most in MLB over that span, according to MLB researcher Sarah Langs.

Here’s a look back at all eight of Haniger’s walkoffs, in reverse chronological order:

• Aug. 8, 2024 – Mariners 4, Tigers 3: With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Haniger hit a line drive that got past right fielder Ryan Vilade’s diving attempt and trickled to the warning track, allowing Ryan Bliss to race home from first base for a walkoff three-run double that capped a wild rally.

* * *

• Aug. 3, 2024 – Mariners 6, Phillies 5 (10 innings): Haniger drew a full-count, bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th to bring home the winning run and complete a comeback from an early 5-0 deficit.

* * *

• June 12, 2024 – Mariners 2, White Sox 1 (10 innings): Haniger capped a nine-pitch at-bat with a bloop single into shallow right field in the bottom of the 10th to score Luke Raley from second base.

* * *

• Aug. 26, 2022 – Mariners 3, Guardians 2 (11 innings): Haniger lined a single to right field in the bottom of the 11th to drive home Dylan Moore from second base.

* * *

• June 19, 2021 – Mariners 6, Rays 5 (10 innings): Haniger lined a single to left field in the bottom of the 10th to bring home J.P. Crawford from second base.

* * *

• April 26, 2019 – Mariners 5, Rangers 4 (11 innings): With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 11th, Haniger hit a ground ball to third base. The Rangers attempted to turn a 5-4-3 double play, but Dee Gordon slid safely to beat the throw to second base, allowing the winning run to score.

* * *

• June 13, 2018 – Mariners 8, Angels 6: Haniger lined a walkoff two-run homer that sailed just over the left-field fence.

* * *

• June 1, 2018: Mariners 4, Rays 3 (13 innings): Haniger led off the bottom of the 13th with a solo homer to right-center field.

