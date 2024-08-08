Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners drop third straight, fall to Tigers 6-2

Aug 7, 2024, 9:42 PM | Updated: 9:54 pm

Detroit Tigers Parker Meadows home run robbery Seattle Mariners 2024...

Detroit Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows makes a leaping catch at the wall against the Seattle Mariners. (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

(Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ZACH MARTIN


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Tarik Skubal allowed two runs over seven innings, Parker Meadows made a homer-saving catch in the eighth inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Detroit Tigers 6, Seattle Mariners 2: Box score

Skubal (13-4) was overpowering in stretches. The 27-year-old left-hander allowed three hits, struck out nine and continued to strengthen his resume in the AL Cy Young Award conversation.

But Meadows’ catch will be the lasting image of the game as Seattle fell out of first place in the AL West, slipping a half-game behind Houston.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth and Seattle trailing 3-2, Cal Raleigh drove Jason Foley’s slider to deep center field. Meadows tracked the ball, timed his jump perfectly and was well above the top of the wall when the ball dropped into his glove.

Raleigh homered in the fourth inning, also with Arozarena aboard, for the only blemish on Skubal’s otherwise terrific outing.

Skubal, who pitched collegiately a couple of miles away at Seattle University, retired the first 10 batters he faced and moved into a tie with three other pitchers for the most wins in baseball.

Wenceel Pérez led off the game with a home run and Jake Rogers added a solo shot in the fourth inning. Matt Vierling and Gio Urshela had RBI singles in the ninth inning as the Tigers scored three times on the heels of Meadows’ catch.

Seattle’s George Kirby labored to get through five innings, throwing 97 pitches, 65 for strikes. Kirby (8-8) struck out seven and gave up three runs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Casey Mize (hamstring) will throw a couple innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, and his pitch efficiency will be monitored, according to manager A.J. Hinch. … OF Riley Greene (hamstring) is still not running bases and Hinch said a rehab assignment is “not imminent.” … OF Kerry Carpenter (lumbar spine stress fracture) went 1 for 4 in his rehab start with Triple-A Toledo, and Hinch said he came out “fine” from the game.

Mariners: OF Julio Rodriguez was doing outfield work with the rest of the team on Wednesday. Manager Scott Servais declined comment on the subject until he spoke with the trainer.

ROSTER MOVE

Mariners: Seattle recalled INF Ryan Bliss from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. Bliss returns to the Mariners after hitting .220 with seven RBI in 31 games. In a corresponding move, OF Cade Marlowe has been optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

UP NEXT

Seattle will throw RHP Bryan Woo (5-1, 2.08 ERA) in the series finale against Detroit on Thursday. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said he will make a decision on Thursday’s starter following Wednesday’s game.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Justin Turner hit by pitch Detroit Tigers 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners notebook: Justin Turner back in lineup after HBP

Justin Turner is back in Seattle's lineup after being hit by a pitch, the Mariners made a roster move and J-Rod did some light fielding work.

5 hours ago

Seattle Mariners five questions for stretch...

Zac Hereth

Five key questions the Mariners face down the stretch

A look at five important questions the Seattle Mariners face as they attempt to win their first American League West crown in 23 years.

6 hours ago

Seattle Mariners George Kirby Red Sox 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Kirby to face Seattle U alum in duel of Cy Young contenders

Seattle Mariners starter George Kirby and former Seattle U standout Tarik Skubal are set to square off in a battle of AL Cy Young contenders.

14 hours ago

Detroit Tigers Parker Meadows home run Seattle Mariners 2024...

Shane Lantz

Mariners muster just five hits in 4-2 loss to Tigers

The Seattle Mariners couldn't get anything going at the plate and saw their AL West lead cut to a half-game with a 4-2 loss to the Tigers.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez Baltimore Orioles 2024 on deck...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners Injury Updates: What we learned about Julio’s status

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais provided injury updates on outfielders Julio Rodríguez and Dominic Canzone.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Víctor Robles...

Brent Stecker

The ‘animated’ Víctor Robles has been Mariners’ biggest pickup

The Seattle Mariners' midseason signing of Víctor Robles didn't receive much attention, but he's quickly become a key member of the team.

1 day ago

