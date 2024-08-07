Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

How does UW’s QB situation look? Something has Huard’s attention

Aug 7, 2024, 2:58 PM

UW Huskies...

A general view of UW Huskies helmets before a game against Colorado on Nov. 19, 2022. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

FOX college football analyst Brock Huard was able to see the new-look UW Huskies in action at a recent practice as they get ready for their first season under head coach Jedd Fisch, and a quarterback caught his eye.

Not the starting quarterback, either.

Huard: The UW Huskies player who will quickly become a fan favorite

On Wednesday’s edition of Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, Huard said his “biggest takeaway” stemmed from seeing freshman QB Demond Williams Jr. in person.

“People that watched the spring said to look out for Demond Williams,” Huard told his co-host, Mike Salk. “This little dude, this little QB is lightning quick, he’s an unbelievable athlete, and the ball comes out of hands (strong).”

Listed at 5 foot 11 and 187 pounds, the Basha (Ariz.) High School product initially committed to Arizona but decided to follow Fisch, who left U of A to become the new Huskies head coach in January. Williams isn’t expected to overtake Will Rogers, a transfer from Mississippi State, for the starting QB role, but there are a couple reasons UW fans may get to see him in action this year.

“Do you think there will be opportunities to get Williams into games?” Salk asked.

Responded Huard: “Maybe put a little package together? Yeah, I could see that, and Jedd has done that in the past. I could absolutely see that. He may have to ready to play too, because that O-line is not what it’s been. Like, Will’s gonna get hit.”

That last point is well taken. Though Washington won the Joe Moore Award as the most outstanding offensive line unit in 2023, the Huskies don’t have Troy Fautanu (first-round NFL Draft pick) and Roger Rosengarten (second-round NFL Draft pick) around any more to protect the quarterback.

What about Will?

While Williams caught Huard’s attention, don’t think he’s not impressed by what he’s seen from Rogers, as well. In fact, he had a pretty glowing comparison for the new No. 1 Huskies QB.

“There’s no question, this is Will Rogers the veteran’s team,” he said. “A little bit of a Jake Browning kinda game – a little more charisma than Jake, but there’s a Jake Browning kind of game. And super productive, right? Three-year starter at Mississippi State, thousands and thousands of yards, and he knows when to get the ball out.”

Hear Brock Huard’s full takeaways following his visits to both UW Huskies and Seattle Seahawks practices in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post. Brock and Salk airs from 6-10 a.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports.

More on UW Huskies football

Caple on UW Huskies Training Camp: 15 things to know after Day 4
UW Huskies enter new era after offseason of change
Jedd Fisch hints imminent surge for UW’s 2025 recruiting class
New RB Jonah Coleman already key leader for UW Huskies
Huard: Why UW Huskies coming in 10th in Big Ten poll is ‘about right’

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Seattle Seahawks Connor Williams...

Brent Stecker

Huard: What Seahawks are getting in new OL Connor Williams

Reported new Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Connor Williams looks to be a great addition. So why was he available in August?

2 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: #Seahawks DE Leonard Williams “never seen” someone like rookie Byron Murphy II

Brock & Salk were joined by Seahawks DE Leonard Williams from Seahawks Training Camp to discuss the state of the defensive front heading into their the final days of camp, and Williams was asked to describe the difference between himself and rookie Byron Murphy II. For more Seahawks coverage from SeattleSports.com, visit: https://sports.mynorthwest.com/category/seahawks/ Listen to […]

3 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Top 25 Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks (#5, #4): DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Brock & Salk Show on Seattle Sports 710 AM continues their annual Top 25 Most Intriguing Seahawks list heading into the 2024 season. Coming in at #5 and #4 – WR D.K. Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. For more Seahawks coverage from SeattleSports.com, visit: https://sports.mynorthwest.com/category/seahawks/ Listen to The Brock & Salk Show weekdays from 6 […]

4 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Top 25 Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks (#3): CB Devon Witherspoon

The Brock & Salk Show on Seattle Sports 710 AM continues their annual Top 25 Most Intriguing Seahawks list heading into the 2024 season. Coming in at #3 – CB Devon Witherspoon. For more Seahawks coverage from SeattleSports.com, visit: https://sports.mynorthwest.com/category/seahawks/ Listen to The Brock & Salk Show weekdays from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. on […]

4 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: #5 and #4 Most Intriguing #Seahawks: WR D.K. Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

D.K. Metcalf has been THE GUY for a few years, but is he worth an elite-WR payday? And can Jaxon Smith-Njigba have a breakout year 2 to show why he was worth such a high draft pick? Metcalf & JSN come in at No. 5 and No. 4 on Brock & Salk’s Top 25 Most […]

7 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams...

Brent Stecker

Why Seahawks’ Leonard Williams likes how he’ll be used in new D

"I'm really excited about playing in this defense," Seattle Seahawks DL Leonard Williams said, "because I feel like I'm best utilized being multiple and not just playing one position."

1 day ago

How does UW’s QB situation look? Something has Huard’s attention