FOX college football analyst Brock Huard was able to see the new-look UW Huskies in action at a recent practice as they get ready for their first season under head coach Jedd Fisch, and a quarterback caught his eye.

Not the starting quarterback, either.

Huard: The UW Huskies player who will quickly become a fan favorite

On Wednesday’s edition of Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, Huard said his “biggest takeaway” stemmed from seeing freshman QB Demond Williams Jr. in person.

“People that watched the spring said to look out for Demond Williams,” Huard told his co-host, Mike Salk. “This little dude, this little QB is lightning quick, he’s an unbelievable athlete, and the ball comes out of hands (strong).”

Listed at 5 foot 11 and 187 pounds, the Basha (Ariz.) High School product initially committed to Arizona but decided to follow Fisch, who left U of A to become the new Huskies head coach in January. Williams isn’t expected to overtake Will Rogers, a transfer from Mississippi State, for the starting QB role, but there are a couple reasons UW fans may get to see him in action this year.

“Do you think there will be opportunities to get Williams into games?” Salk asked.

Responded Huard: “Maybe put a little package together? Yeah, I could see that, and Jedd has done that in the past. I could absolutely see that. He may have to ready to play too, because that O-line is not what it’s been. Like, Will’s gonna get hit.”

That last point is well taken. Though Washington won the Joe Moore Award as the most outstanding offensive line unit in 2023, the Huskies don’t have Troy Fautanu (first-round NFL Draft pick) and Roger Rosengarten (second-round NFL Draft pick) around any more to protect the quarterback.

What about Will?

While Williams caught Huard’s attention, don’t think he’s not impressed by what he’s seen from Rogers, as well. In fact, he had a pretty glowing comparison for the new No. 1 Huskies QB.

“There’s no question, this is Will Rogers the veteran’s team,” he said. “A little bit of a Jake Browning kinda game – a little more charisma than Jake, but there’s a Jake Browning kind of game. And super productive, right? Three-year starter at Mississippi State, thousands and thousands of yards, and he knows when to get the ball out.”

Hear Brock Huard’s full takeaways following his visits to both UW Huskies and Seattle Seahawks practices in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post. Brock and Salk airs from 6-10 a.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports.

More on UW Huskies football

• Caple on UW Huskies Training Camp: 15 things to know after Day 4

• UW Huskies enter new era after offseason of change

• Jedd Fisch hints imminent surge for UW’s 2025 recruiting class

• New RB Jonah Coleman already key leader for UW Huskies

• Huard: Why UW Huskies coming in 10th in Big Ten poll is ‘about right’

Follow @BrentStecker