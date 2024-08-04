There will be a lot of firsts for new Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald over the next month or so.

Macdonald optimistic Seahawks QB Geno Smith will return next week

The 36-year-old Macdonald just checked another one off the list, coaching the Seahawks inside their home stadium for the first time.

The Seahawks departed from their training camp headquarters at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center to hold their annual “Football Fest” practice Saturday at Lumen Field. It was a festive atmosphere on a sun-soaked afternoon, with music blaring throughout practice and the occasional roar of Blue Angels soaring overhead.

“What an atmosphere, man,” Macdonald said. “It’s just really surreal being in the stadium, and then we’ve got the jets flying overhead. It’s just tough to beat.”

The event served as a way for players and coaches to replicate a gameday routine. But as Macdonald noted, it also added some extra buzz to help break up the day-to-day grind of training camp.

“It kind of kicks it up a notch,” Macdonald said. “I wouldn’t say the lights are on, but they kind of are, so it amplifies the intensity, for sure.”

Here are some observations from Saturday’s practice:

• Defense wins the day: With starting quarterback Geno Smith still sidelined after hurting his knee and hip in Tuesday’s practice, backup Sam Howell continued to work as the first-team quarterback and P.J. Walker took the second-team reps. Perhaps understandably, the defense held the upper hand for most of the day.

During a 15-minute scrimmage session, the first-team offense went three-and-out on its first two possessions and then drove into the red zone on its third possession before stalling in the closing seconds. Facing a fourth-and-2 from the 18-yard line, Howell couldn’t connect on an end-zone pass to receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., who was covered by veteran cornerback Artie Burns. The second-team offense also went three-and-out on its first possession before Walker led the unit on a 60-yard TD march on its second drive.

The defense also had its way during a red-zone drill where the offense started on the 20-yard line. The first-team offense settled for a field goal after being set back by a holding penalty, while the second-team offense went three-and-out.

• Another Bobo highlight: The lone touchdown drive in the 15-minute scrimmage session was capped by another highlight-reel catch from second-year receiver Jake Bobo. The former undrafted free agent made a twisting, acrobatic 8-yard TD snag in the front corner of the end zone, using great body control to corral the pass inside the right boundary. It came after the 6-foot-4 Bobo made a spectacular diving TD catch in Tuesday’s practice.

“I don’t see him drop a lot of footballs,” Macdonald said. “It seems like he comes down with a bunch of them. I think he complements our receiving room well, and then we’re really excited in the (special) teams phase. I think he provides more than a normal receiver would provide in that phase too. It’ll be fun to see how he fits into the receiver room and how that thing all shakes out, because we’ve got a lot of talent.”

• Defensive highlights: On a day dominated by defense, Seattle’s talented pair of young cornerbacks came up with two of the most noteworthy plays. During the 15-minute scrimmage session, third-year cornerback Riq Woolen used his 6-foot-4 length to make a diving deflection over the middle on a third-down pass from Howell. And on the first-team offense’s ensuing possession, second-year corner Devon Witherspoon blitzed off the edge and deflected a first-down pass from Howell.

• Murphy continues to impress: Rookie defensive tackle and No. 16 overall pick Byron Murphy II, described by one draft analyst as a “muscular ball of explosiveness,” has the potential to be a big-time disruptor in the trenches. The 6-foot, 306-pound Murphy showed some of that horsepower on Saturday, as he appeared to get considerable push up front in pass-rush drills.

“Let’s not crown him yet, but he’s on the way,” Macdonald said. “He’s a force in there, and I think the guys see it. I’m just pleased with his effort. The guy brings it every day. … He’s a savvy football player. He knows what he’s doing out there. He’s not lost. He plays fast, plays rugged. So I think the future is bright for Mr. Murphy.”

• Kick return options: The Seahawks experimented with a handful of different returners while practicing kickoffs under the NFL’s new rules. Among the returners were Shenault, Dee Williams, Dee Eskridge, Tre Brown, Dareke Young and WSU Cougars product Eason Winston Jr. The Seahawks had two returners on the field for each kickoff, as teams across the league are widely expected to do with the new rules encouraging directional kicking.

“It’s eval phase,” Macdonald said. “When you see it in the preseason, hopefully we get a lot of reps of that and opportunities to see who can do something with the ball.”

• Things get chippy: As players battle for starting jobs and roster spots under the summer heat of training camp, there are times when tensions can boil over. That happened twice on Saturday. The first instance was a minor scuffle between an offensive lineman and edge rusher during one-on-one pass rush drills. The second came after Eskridge hauled in a reception over the middle and was taken to the ground hard by safety Marquise Blair. Other players quickly converged on the scene for a brief skirmish before things cooled down.

“I think today’s an opportunity to say, hey, we wanna push the envelope, we want to be on the line, but we also want to be smart within the situation as well,” Macdonald said. “It is a balance. … Things are gonna happen. It’s training camp. Tempers are gonna flare. But hey, how do we respond to it? Cooler heads will prevail and let’s keep it moving.”

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• What Seattle Seahawks players are saying about Macdonald’s defense

• Will Seattle Seahawks’ Boye Mafe reap rewards in Macdonald’s defense?

• Jaxon Smith-Njigba among top candidates for second-year surge

• Is Seattle Seahawks LT Charles Cross poised to take next step?

• How concerning is Abraham Lucas’ status for Seattle Seahawks?

Follow @CameronVanTil