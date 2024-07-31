The Seattle Mariners were among the more active teams at the MLB trade deadline, kicking off the action by acquiring left fielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bays Rays last week.

Seattle Mariners Trade Deadline Tracker: Keep up on every move

The deal for Arozarena was the first among four new additions for the major league roster, and perhaps the biggest move made by any team in a thin market for bats. Veteran first baseman Justin Turner and relievers Yimi García and JT Chargois were also added to the fold as Seattle gears up for a run at its first American League West title since 2001.

Here’s a look at how other publications viewed the Mariners’ deadline moves:

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden

Grade: A

The Mariners were big winners at the trade deadline, adding a key bat in Randy Arozarena, who provides 20-plus homers and 20-plus steals a year. More importantly, he excels in the biggest games and the biggest moments, which could be a difference-maker for Seattle in the playoffs. The pick-up of Yimi García gives the Mariners another high-leverage reliever, and he was one of the best set-up men on the market. And I liked the under-the-radar move to get Justin Turner. Adding the veteran will be more significant than people think because of his leadership skills, on the field and in the clubhouse. Turner knows how to win championships, how to work a count and how to mentor young hitters. His influence could be a positive jolt to a Mariners lineup that has underachieved all season.

ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle

Grade: Other winners

I’m not privy to the details of Jerry Dipoto’s contract but it seems like he might get paid on a per-transaction basis. It’s sometimes hard to tell in which direction Dipoto has taken the Mariners after one of his flurries, but I think Seattle is better heading into the stretch run. Randy Arozarena and Justin Turner are major upgrades for a brutal offense, though there is only so much they can do. There might be even more impact in the additions of relievers Yimi García and JT Chargois. If Seattle keeps playing low-scoring games, those bridge innings between the elite rotation and closer Andrés Muñoz are precious,. Seattle has more and better options now for those frames.

Athlon Sports’ Peter Chawaga

Grade: A-

The Mariners already had one of the deepest and most effective rotations in baseball — nobody would want to see them in a playoff series. And without a real need for the most coveted pitchers at the deadline, the front office was able to address its remaining gaps in emphatic ways. They added two big bats in Arozarena and Turner, addressing a lackluster offense with a pair of hitters who were instantly slotted into the first half of the batting order. And they made one of the bigger bullpen additions with García, who flashed high-leverage stuff this season before hitting the injured list.

SB Nation’s Andrew Mearns

Grade: B+

The M’s are fighting for their lives to stave off the resurgent Astros at the top of the AL West, so you knew that Trader Jerry Dipoto would be doing anything he could to boost his team. In came the sparkplug Randy (Arozarena). In came Justin Turner and Yimi García from Toronto. In came JT Chargois from Miami. Dipoto didn’t have a very full cupboard to work with, but this is a nice quartet to add.

