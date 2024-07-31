When the Seattle Mariners traded for Randy Arozarena July 26, there were some who said that there was a decent chance when the trade deadline had come and gone, he very well could be one of the best bats traded.

Seattle Mariners Trade Deadline Tracker: Keep up on every move

That group had it right.

At the end of weeks, even months of speculation and dreams by fans that some of the top bats in the game would be available, those hopes came to an end.

“It was more smoke than fire in terms of the availability of some players in the market,” president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said on a Zoom call with the media Tuesday evening. “To no one’s surprise, the biggest names that were being floated out there as potentially availability, I’m not sure how available they ever were. To some end, the guys who were perhaps available, were available for a microsecond. I’m not sure that it ever felt like those were realistic targets for us.

“Until a week ago, we didn’t know if Randy Arozarena would be available. Fortunately for us, we do have enough back and forth rhetoric with the Rays that as soon as that door opened, we feel that we got in there and got the deal done quickly.”

The familiarity between the Mariners and Rays helped get the deal done. Dipoto noted the Rays know the Mariners’ farm system as well as anyone in baseball. As such, they valued players similarly to the Mariners, which made the deal a bit painful for Dipoto.

“They found some players that maybe the national publications thought were a little under the radar,” he said. “We didn’t think that. We felt that was a really meaningful give to get Randy Arozarena, and that’s what you have to give to get players like Randy, especially at this time of the year when you have got a chance to win.”

The addition of Justin Turner, who joined the team in Boston Tuesday, came together over time.

“We had been talking to (the Blue Jays) about Justin dating back to the end of the draft,” Dipoto said. “We checked in early on Justin, checked in early on Yimi García and on multiple other players on their roster, including some that they traded and some they didn’t.”

It was a tough market for top-end talent, but in adding Arozarena, Turner, García and reliever JT Chargois, Dipoto believes the team that will be coming home to Seattle in the late hours Wednesday will be better equipped to win games than the team that left T-Mobile Park having lost 20 of their last 30.

“We did the things we intended to do,” he said. “We were pretty aggressive throughout. We manned the phones all day trying to do a little bit more, but it is what it is, and very happy with what we were able to do.”

In Arozarena, Turner and García, the Mariners now have an additional 137 games of playoff experience on their roster. Arozarena perhaps adds a spark, as the number one word used by those in the clubhouse to describe what he brings was “energy.”

In the veteran García, the Mariners hope to gain a bit of stability in the backend of the bullpen. Having pitched in big situations on winning teams, the midseason trade and travel problems did not seem to phase him in the least. García arrived at the park an hour before game time in Chicago Saturday, played a quick catch behind first base before the game started, came out of the bullpen in the seventh inning, introduced himself to Cal Raleigh and proceeded to strikeout two batters and set down the side in order on 10 pitches.

Chargois will come with familiarity and sliders.

And Turner? Experience and leadership that is known throughout the league.

“You jump on a plane, I’m in Boston and now I’m wearing a Mariners uniform. I’m definitely excited about it, ” he said pregame Tuesday. “I am looking forward to hopefully have an impact to this organization, win a division title and make a deep postseason run.”

For Turner, it is not lead by example – although his at-bats should serve as one heck of an example for Mariners hitters – as it is with many who are hesitant to embrace the role. Turner leads with leading.

“I think it’s just more just caring about guys and and wanting to get to know them and wanting to earn their respect and earn their trust,” he said. “I think I’ve played for a long time, but when I walk through that door and start meeting those guys in the in the room, I don’t expect them just to respect me because of what the back of my baseball card says. I look at it as something I’ve got to earn, and I’ve got to show up every day and prepare and play my butt off and hopefully earn the respect of the room to where those conversations become easier and easier every day.”

The reaction to the moves in the clubhouse has been positive. They are the moves that were available to the Mariners. Time will tell if they are difference makers, enough to propel to a division championship.

“You hope it sends a message to our team, the players and staff in our clubhouse, we want to win, and I think this was a step in that direction,” Dipoto said.

More on Seattle Mariners and the trade deadline

• Mariners strike deal with Marlins, reunite with veteran reliever

• A closer look at Mariners trade acquisition Justin Turner

• Mariners trade DFA’d first baseman Ty France to Reds

• Mariners send reliever Ryne Stanek to Mets for minor league OF

• Opposing View: What Randy Arozarena brings to Seattle Mariners

• Mariners keep dealing, land Blue Jays reliever Yimi García

Follow @shannondrayer