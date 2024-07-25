Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks reportedly begin negotiations with veteran OL

Jul 25, 2024, 3:51 PM

Seattle Seahawks visit with Connor Williams...

Connor Williams (center) celebrates with Miami Dolphins teammates during a 2022 game. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

(Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

BY ZAC HERETH


The Seattle Seahawks did plenty to retool their offensive line in the offseason, but they may not be done yet.

Salk’s takeaways from Day 1 of Seattle Seahawks training camp

The Seahawks recently had former Miami and Dallas offensive lineman Connor Williams in for a visit, head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed after the first day of training camp Wednesday.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter posted on social media before the practice that Williams passed a physical with the Seahawks and the sides had begun negotiations on a deal. The six-year NFL veteran is still in talks with other teams, according to Schefter.

Macdonald said the team had a “great visit” with Williams, who suffered a torn ACL in December while playing for the Dolphins.

“I think he’s a great player, but again there’s a process with these things, people being free agents coming off injuries, things like that,” Macdonald said. “So, timetable is a little bit up in the air right now, but we’ll see where it goes.”

Williams, as second-round pick in 2018, started all nine games he played in for Miami last season and made at least 10 starts in his other five seasons in the league. The 27-year-old Texas product appeared in 57 games, including 51 starts, over four seasons while manning left guard for the Cowboys. He moved to center in Miami and started all 17 games in 2022 before his injury-shortened campaign last year.

Center and right guard both appear to spots open for competition across the Seahawks offensive line with a number of young, unproven players vying for the starting jobs. Second-year pro Olu Oluwatimi and career backup Nick Harris are among those in the competition at center. The picture at right guard is even more crowded with the likes of second-year pros Anthony Bradford and McClendon Curtis, as well as rookies Christian Haynes and Sataoa Laumea.

Where exactly would Williams fit in if he came to Seattle?

“Last year did a great job at center,” Macdonald said. “So I think that’s where you would find him if he was here.”

