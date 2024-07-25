Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

How Seahawks coaches are working to overcome obstacle

Jul 25, 2024, 8:04 AM

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald looks on during a 2024 practice. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY ZAC HERETH


Mike Macdonald is set to face many new challenges that come with being a first-year NFL head coach this season with the Seattle Seahawks.

Mike Macdonald era starts as Seattle Seahawks open training camp

On the first day of training camp, Macdonald and his staff were working to get ahead of some of those obstacles.

While the team worked its way down the field in scrimmage on a sunny Wednesday afternoon at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, Macdonald and company communicated on the headsets they use on gamedays. The idea spawned from another first-year NFL coach with the team, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

“We’re just trying to do the best things, and it’s something that we’re testing out right now,” Macdonald said. “I think it’s probably gonna stick around, and it’s just another opportunity for us to really sharpen our operation.”

Macdonald also highlighted how it could be particularly helpful for situational game management, an aspect that can often be a challenge for a rookie head coach. That could be further compounded for the Seahawks this year while also breaking in an offensive coordinator that’s new at the NFL level. Although, Grubb has a strong track record of more than capably running offenses from his time at the college level, including two stellar seasons with the UW Huskies.

“It’s just another opportunity for us to really sharpen our operation, especially when you get into situational periods,” Macdonald said. “Me being able to go back and forth between calling the defense and then being (able to communicate) with Ryan Grubb during situation times and how we’re gonna handle the clock. So just maximize those reps is definitely the idea.”

