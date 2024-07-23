Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
Listen to Seattle Sports: Mariners continue series with Angels

UW HUSKIES

UW Huskies product Jacob Eason signs with Packers

Jul 23, 2024, 4:15 PM

UW Huskies Jacob Eason Seattle Seahawks...

Jacob Eason of the Seattle Seahawks passes against Dallas in a 2022 preseason game. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

(Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have signed former UW Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason to give them a third signal-caller to participate in training camp workouts.

Huard: Why UW Huskies coming in 10th in Big Ten poll is ‘about right’

Eason joins second-year pro Sean Clifford and rookie seventh-round pick Michael Pratt. Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love is in camp but isn’t practicing as long as his contract negotiations remain unresolved.

The 26-year-old Eason, a native of Lake Stevens, Wash., has appeared in two career NFL games – one with Indianapolis in 2021 and one with Carolina in 2022. The Colts selected the Washington product in the fourth round of the 2020 draft after he began his college career at Georgia.

Eason also has been a member of the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants. He had a tryout with the Packers during their rookie minicamp in May.

“Just got in last night, so it’s been a little bit of a whirlwind just picking it up again, obviously, from minicamp,” Eason said after the Packers’ Tuesday practice. “I was here for minicamp and got a little taste, but we’re back to it now.”

Green Bay made room for Eason by releasing long snapper Peter Bowden.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst noted Monday that Love is participating in all other team activities. Gutekunst has expressed optimism a deal will be reached soon.

Where Seahawks QB Geno Smith excels, where he’s improved

UW Huskies

UW Huskies Oregon college football 2 minute warning...

Brent Stecker

Why UW Huskies coming in 10th in Big Ten poll is ‘about right’

The UW Huskies are ranked in the middle of the pack of their new conference, the 18-team Big Ten. Brock Huard explains the reason.

5 hours ago

UW Huskies Carson Bruener Oregon Ducks 2023...

Christian Caple

Caple: UW Huskies’ 22 most important (non-QB) players for 2024

UW insider Christian Caple gives his annual preseason ranking of the Huskies' 22 most important players, excluding quarterback.

2 days ago

UW Huskies baseball coach Eddie Smith 2024...

Christian Caple

‘Win anyway’: A look at the UW Huskies’ new baseball coach

New UW Huskies baseball coach Eddie Smith ran his first college program in Longview, Wash., on toughness and accountability.

3 days ago

UW Huskies football...

Brent Stecker

Insider thinks UW Huskies can keep up in Big Ten debut season

"I think they can still come through with a decent year," longtime college football insider Phil Steele says of the UW Huskies.

5 days ago

Penn State whiteout Auburn 2021...

Cameron Van Til

UW Huskies will experience one of college football’s great traditions

The UW Huskies will play in Penn State's annual "Whiteout" game on Nov. 9 in their first-ever trip to 106,000-seat Beaver Stadium.

7 days ago

UW Huskies football Maurice Heims National Championship 2024 Getty 900...

Christian Caple

Caple: 8 players who could raise UW Huskies’ ceiling

With preseason practices quickly approaching, here are eight players who could improve the UW Huskies football fortunes by producing in 2024.

11 days ago

UW Huskies product Jacob Eason signs with Packers