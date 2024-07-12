The Seattle Seahawks have a number of players who are entering prove-it years under a brand-new coaching staff.

One of those players is fourth-year cornerback Tre Brown.

Brown was hampered by injuries early in his NFL career, but has showed promise when on the field. The 2021 former fourth-round pick has made 10 career starts, including seven last season.

As he enters the final year of his rookie contract, Brown is looking to solidify a starting role in Seattle’s deep cornerback room. With budding star Devon Witherspoon expected to play split time at outside cornerback and the nickel spot, that leaves two open spots at outside corner when Witherspoon slides inside. Third-year pro Riq Woolen is a heavy favorite to fill one of those outside spots, while Brown is expected to compete with sixth-year pro Michael Jackson for the other.

During Thursday’s edition of Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, Brown was featured as the No. 22 player on their annual “Most Intriguing Seahawks” ranking.

“It’s kind of a make-or-break year, right?” Mike Salk said. “He’s clearly got some talent. He clearly has a great attitude and seems like somebody that busts his butt and gets the most out of his talent, but he’s yet to really cement a hold on being a starting corner. So after three years, what is he? I think it’s his opportunity to try to prove that this year.”

After being drafted out of Oklahoma in 2021, Brown suffered a knee injury in training camp began his rookie season on the injured reserve. He returned to make three starts later that fall, but then had his season cut short by a patellar tendon injury in Week 11, which sidelined him for most of his 2022 campaign.

Brown stayed healthy last year and had his best season, totaling two interceptions, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a sack in 15 games. In Week 2, he intercepted Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and ran back a 40-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks’ overtime win.

Brown was middle of the pack in Pro Football Focus’ grading last season, finishing No. 66 out of 127 cornerbacks in coverage grades and No. 69 in overall defensive grades.

Brown excelled in press coverage, posting an NFL-best 88.5 PFF grade when lining up in press. In 145 such snaps, he was targeted just 22 times and held opposing quarterbacks to just a 59.1% completion rate.

“He’s gotten his hands on the ball, and that stuff matters,” Salk said. “He had six passes defenses last year as well that he knocked down and two forced fumbles. I mean, that’s a bunch of plays. That’s four turnovers and a bunch of knockdowns. Like, you can’t count the guy out.”

Can Brown overcame his smaller frame?

Former NFL quarterback Brock Huard likes Brown’s ball skills, but is concerned about his undersized frame. Brown is listed at just 5-foot-10, while Jackson is 6-foot-1 and Woolen is 6-foot-4. The Seahawks also drafted a pair of cornerbacks in April, selecting Auburn’s Nehemiah Pritchett in the fifth round and college teammate D.J. James in the sixth. Pritchett and James are both 6-foot.

Huard said size at cornerback could be particularly important for a team like the Seahawks, given the number of talented and physical receivers in the NFC West.

“That’s been the challenge (for Brown),” Huard said. “I can think of three or four plays last year where (opposing teams would) want him in a one-on-one like, ‘We’re gonna get our bigger guy and you’re just not going to be able to match with him,'” Huard said. “Like, are you gonna match with Puka Nacua in one-on-one, or is Mike Jackson gonna match better? Or maybe this (cornerback) with long arms out of Auburn, is he gonna match a little better? Like, that’s the kind of push comes to shove at this stage of Tre’s career.

“He can play in this league, but can you count on him to be a shutdown corner? When you play Brandon Aiyuk and Puka Nacua and Marvin Harrison Jr. in your own division and you’ve gotta play these beasts physically, you kind of have to have some kind of beast physically to match up with them.”

However, despite Brown’s smaller frame, Huard said he’s done well to maximize his talent.

“He’s got ball instincts,” Huard said. “He feels the ball. He sees the ball. It’s the reason that he’s been able to cut through for these four years, because he does have good ball instincts.”

With training camp less than two weeks away, Brown will certainly be a player to watch closely.

“Is he though going to be somebody that can be a starting player for you?” Salk said. “I have a lot of doubts still on that. Decent player, right? Nice guy to have on your team. Certainly if you lose a starting cornerback, it would be great to have a Tre Brown to be able to count on after that. But is he a starter? I think that’s up to him to try to prove this year.”

