Five things to know about the UW Huskies’ 2025 recruiting class

A big month of official visits is paying off for the UW Huskies and first-year coach Jedd Fisch, whose 2025 recruiting class now includes 19 prospects.

Much of the class came together after 40-plus recruits made official visits to UW in June, which has become the most important month on the recruiting calendar.

Here are five things to know about how the Huskies’ recruiting class is shaping up.

A surge up the rankings

By adding 12 commitments throughout the past two weeks, the Huskies jumped to No. 19 nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2025 class. If that figure holds, it would represent UW’s highest ranking since its 2020 class finished ranked No. 17 as Jimmy Lake took over for Chris Petersen. Kalen DeBoer’s first full class in 2023 ranked 26th, and the 2024 class splintered some after he left for Alabama.

A big local class for UW Huskies

Before Garfield High defensive back Rahshawn Clark followed Fisch and his staff from Arizona to Seattle, the Huskies hadn’t signed a single in-state recruit in their 2024 class. Local recruits, however, form the backbone of Fisch’s first full recruiting class. The Huskies already have received four commitments from Washington prospects, including four-star Bethel High linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, the top-rated player in the state (and in UW’s class, so far).

Rainey-Sale, who originally committed to UW on Jan. 8 but decommitted shortly after DeBoer left for Alabama, joins four-star Auburn Riverside linebacker Jonathan Epperson, three-star Kamiak edge rusher Victor Sanchez Hernandez and three-star Spanaway Lake cornerback D’Aryhian Clemons.

The Huskies also have commitments from the No. 1 player in Oregon — three-star West Linn tight end Baron Naone — and from three-star Happy Valley (Ore.) Nelson defensive lineman Dominic Macon.

UW could also add a fifth in-state prospect, as Kennedy Catholic offensive lineman Lowen Colman-Brusa holds an offer from the Huskies.

A Texas tie, too

Chris Petersen’s program made a push into talent-rich Texas during his six-year tenure, and each UW head coach since has signed multiple players from the state. Fisch’s class should have at least one, as three-star Bastrop (Texas) High cornerback Ramonz Adams committed to UW on Wednesday. Adams originally committed to Texas Tech.

The Huskies also are pursuing four-star Fulshear (Texas) Jordan receiver Andrew Marsh, who did take an official visit to Washington, though UW faces an uphill battle against high-profile suitors Michigan, Texas and USC.

Restocking tight end

After losing seniors Devin Culp and Jack Westover — and losing Josh Cuevas as a transfer to Alabama — the Huskies are short on college experience at tight end; senior Quentin Moore is the only returner who has played extensively in college. They did add senior Keleki Latu via the transfer portal, but their other scholarship tight ends — third-year sophomore Ryan Otton and 2024 signees Decker DeGraaf and Charlie Crowell — are all green. Moore and Latu are each in their final year of eligibility.

So the recent commitments of Naone and four-star Fullerton (Calif.) Troy tight end Vander Ploog help shore up the future depth, and are further evidence that Fisch and position coach Jordan Paopao want to build a young foundation — assuming both Ploog and Naone sign, UW will have added four tight ends across two recruiting classes.

Pass rushers galore

There was a time, before DeBoer’s departure, when Washington’s 2024 class included commitments from three highly-sought edge rushers: four-star prospects Noah Carter and Dominic Kirks, and three-star Keona Wilhite. Once DeBoer left, though, Carter followed him to Alabama, Kirks decommitted and signed with Ohio State, and Wilhite decommitted and wound up at Nebraska. As a result, UW didn’t end up signing any edge rushers in 2024.

If everything holds, the Huskies will add at least three in 2025. In addition to Sanchez Hernandez, UW received commitments from three-star Birmingham (Ala.) Parker edge rusher Caleb Smith and three-star Menlo Park (Calif.) Menlo-Atherton edge rusher Devin Hyde. They could join a roster that, at present, includes only one player with expiring eligibility (Voi Tunuufi).

