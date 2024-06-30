Close
SEATTLE STORM

Jewell Loyd drops 30 again, Storm cruise past Wings 97-76

Jun 29, 2024, 9:06 PM

Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 30 points that included 16 of 17 free throws and the Seattle Storm defeated the Dallas Wings 97-76 on Saturday night.

Seattle Storm 97, Dallas Wings 76: Box Score

The Storm held Dallas to fewer than 20 points in each of the last three quarters. They have won the first three games of their WNBA-record nine-game homestand.

Jordan Horston had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for Seattle (12-6). Nneka Ogwumike had 16 points, Ezi Magbegor 13 and Skylar Diggins-Smith 11.

Loyd made 6 of 14 shots in recording her second-consecutive 30-point game. She had five rebounds and five assists. With Loyd leading the way, Seattle made 28 of 30 from the free-throw line, compared to 6 of 14 for Dallas.

Seattle led 28-25 after one quarter and opened the second with a 7-1 run on the way to a 54-41 halftime lead. A 10-0 run to open the second half put the game well in hand.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 points to lead Dallas (4-14). Teaira McCowan scored 15 points and Natasha Howard had 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Seattle, 7-1 at home, hosts Dallas again on Monday.

