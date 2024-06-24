Close
UW HUSKIES

Former UW Huskies standout gets long-awaited MLB call-up

Jun 24, 2024, 2:48 PM | Updated: 7:18 pm

UW Huskies Levi Jordan Cincinnati Reds MLB call-up...

A general view before a Cincinnati Reds game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


A Puyallup High School and UW Huskies product has reached the dream of playing in the show after a long journey through the minors.

Levi Jordan was called up by to the MLB roster for the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, with his contract being selected from Triple-A Louisville.

The 28-year-old Jordan made his big league debut Monday for the Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jordan was a Rule 5 pick by the Reds last offseason from the Chicago Cubs, who initially took him in the 29th round of the MLB Draft in 2018 out of UW.

Jordan is a versatile fielder who has played every position in the minors other than pitcher, catcher, and oddly enough right field, which is where he started Monday for Cincinnati.

Jordan checked in with his first MLB hit in a Reds win, driving a pitch to the wall in right field for a double.

Jordan spent six seasons in the minor leagues before finally getting the call Monday. He’s been enjoying a strong first year with the Reds organization, slashing .302/.384/.443 for an .826 OPS with five home runs, 10 doubles and six stolen bases in 54 Triple-A games.

Born and raised in Puyallup, Jordan went on to a four-year college career up the road with the UW Huskies beginning in 2015, playing mostly second base his first three seasons before taking over shortstop duties in 2018 as a senior. He had a .283/.335/.378 slash (.712 OPS) during his time at Washington, with his best season being his last when he slugged eight homers and 17 doubles while slashing .305/.362/.489 (.851 OPS) in 60 games in 2018.

On the Reds, Jordan joins fellow Puget Sound-area product Stuart Fairchild, a Seattle native who starred in high school at Seattle Prep. An outfielder, the 28-year-old Fairchild had a brief stint with the hometown Mariners in 2022.

