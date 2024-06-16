Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

First-place Mariners sweep Texas, now have MLB’s biggest division lead

Jun 16, 2024, 3:32 PM | Updated: 4:35 pm

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners gestures to the dugout on June 16, 2024. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


No first-place team in MLB has a bigger lead than the Seattle Mariners do now in the American League West.

The M’s capped off a statement-making sweep of the Texas Rangers on Sunday, shutting out the defending World Series champions 5-0 in the finale of the three-game series.

Seattle Mariners 5, Texas Rangers 0: Recap | Box score

With the victory, Seattle improves to 43-31 on the season, which is 8 1/2 games ahead of Texas (33-38). The Houston Astros, who have won all but one AL West title since 2017, are nine back in third place with a 33-39 record.

The Mariners have now passed the Philadelphia Phillies (47-24), who are eight games ahead of the Atlanta Braves (38-31) in the National League East, for the biggest lead in any division in MLB.

This is also the biggest division lead the Mariners have had at any point in a season since 2001.

Starting pitcher Logan Gilbert keyed Seattle’s win on Sunday with eight dominant innings, allowing just two hits and no walks while striking out nine.

Luke Raley and Dominic Canzone each had RBI hits, Josh Rojas doubled and scored from second base on a wild pitch, and rookie Tyler Locklear hit his second career homer for the Mariners in the victory. Seattle also tacked on their final run with Raley scoring in the eighth inning on another wild pitch.

Click here for the full recap story on Sunday’s game.

The M’s are off Monday and will hit the road to begin a nine-game trip that starts Tuesday at Cleveland (44-25), matching up Seattle with the AL Central leaders. First pitch Tuesday is set for 3:40 p.m., with Seattle Sports radio coverage beginning at 2:30 with the pregame show. For details on how to stream Mariners Radio Network broadcasts from Seattle Sports, click here.

