Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard added as Madden NFL 25 announcer

Jun 14, 2024, 2:52 PM | Updated: 3:00 pm

Brock Huard Madden NFL 25...

Broadcasters Joel Klatt and Brock Huard talk before a UFL game on March 30, 2024. (Sam Hodde/UFL/Getty Images)

(Sam Hodde/UFL/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

Football fans in the Pacific Northwest are going to hear a familiar voice when they play the next edition from the Madden NFL video game franchise: Seattle Sports’ own Brock Huard.

Madden NFL 25 video game cover goes to San Francisco 49ers star

The longtime broadcaster and former NFL quarterback will made his video game announcing debut in Madden NFL 25 as part of a two-person team with play-by-play voice Kate Scott.

Madden 25 will include two other announcing teams: the returning crew of Brandon Gaudin and Charles Davis, and another new pairing of Mike Tirico and Greg Olsen.

Half of the six announcers included in the game have Seattle Seahawks ties.

Seahawks Takeaways: What stands out after minicamp

Huard, who now calls games for FOX, was a third-round NFL Draft pick by the Seahawks in 1999 after a successful college career with the UW Huskies. The Puyallup native appeared in 22 combined games with six starts over four seasons with his hometown team.

Olsen, a three-time Pro Bowl tight end who is now also a FOX color commentator, spent the last season of his 14-year NFL career with the Seahawks.

Scott took over the television play-by-play duties for Seahawks preseason games last year.

According to Electronic Arts, which produces the Madden series: “These new teams are here to refresh your Madden NFL experience and bring it to life with over 42,000 fresh recordings at launch, with multiple in-season updates to keep it fresh.”

College Football 25 revealed as UW, WSU set for return to video games

Huard began his football broadcasting career with ESPN in 2008, and joined FOX in 2019, serving on college football, NFL, XFL, USFL and UFL broadcasts. He has been a radio host with Seattle Sports (previously known as 710 ESPN Seattle) since the station’s inception in 2009.

Madden NFL 25 is available now for pre-order in PlayStation, Xbox and PC formats, and will launch on Aug. 15.

Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard added as Madden NFL 25 announcer