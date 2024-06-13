Another WSU departure — voice of the Cougars finds a new home

Add lead play-by-play announcer to the list of key departures from the WSU Cougars.

Matt Chazanow is leaving Pullman for North Carolina State to become the play-by-play voice of Wolfpack football and men’s basketball. Chazanow has been at WSU since 2015, calling games for Cougs football, basketball and baseball.

“I am so thrilled for this incredible opportunity,” said Chazanow in a press release. “The passion and power of the Pack is renowned in college athletics and to be entrusted to take the baton from Gary Hahn and tell the stories of NC State is truly humbling. I can’t wait to get started.”

The loss of Chazanow is just the latest in a series of notable departures from the WSU athletic department since it became apparent the Pac-12 Conference was disintegrating.

Men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith left Wazzu in March for Stanford after leading the Cougars to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 15 years. Not long after that, athletic director Pat Chun took the same job across the state with the arch-rival UW Huskies.

Washington State also saw baseball coach Brian Green (Wichita State) and volleyball coach Jen Greeny (West Virginia) leave last year.

Chazanow becomes the fifth person to assume the play-by-play role at NC State since 1961, when the Wolfpack Sports Network was created.

“I’m so excited to welcome Matt Chazanow as our new ‘Voice of the Wolfpack,'” NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan said. “Chaz understands that this role isn’t only about calling games, but about bringing special moments and memories to Wolfpack fans of all ages. While he is a very talented radio announcer, he will also be a great representative of our university, our brand, and our culture.”

Chazanow, a New Jersey native and Syracuse University graduate, has also had national roles for Westwood One Radio and Learfield calling football, men’s basketball, baseball and the NCAA Regional semifinals and finals for women’s basketball.

