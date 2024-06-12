Here’s an update on some injury-related news and notes after the Seattle Seahawks opened their three-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday afternoon. All injured players were in attendance.

Seahawks to have rare joint practices with another NFL team

• Starting right tackle Abraham Lucas, who missed 11 games last season with a knee injury, continues to rehab from January knee surgery. After an OTA practice last month, head coach Mike Macdonald said “it’s hard to tell” how the rehab process is coming along, but that they are shooting for a return by training camp in late July. “He’s working his tail off, I can tell you that,” Macdonald said Tuesday.

• Right guard Anthony Bradford, who started 10 games as a rookie last season, remains out after tweaking his ankle in the first OTA practice on May 20.

• Projected starting inside linebacker Jerome Baker, a free-agent signing who started the past six seasons for the Miami Dolphins, remains sidelined. The 27-year-old had offseason wrist surgery and is working through a lower-body injury. Macdonald said Tuesday that they are aiming for a return by training camp.

• Projected starting inside linebacker Tyrel Dodson, a free-agent signing who started 10 games for the Buffalo Bills last season, also remains out with an undisclosed injury. Similar to Baker, Macdonald said they are targeting a return by training camp.

• Second-year nose tackle Cameron Young, a 2023 fourth-round pick from Mississippi State, was out Tuesday with a lower-body injury, according to Macdonald. Macdonald said “we’ll probably look at him early in camp.” Young had 18 tackles in 16 games last season, including one start.

• Veteran punter Michael Dickson was not at practice because he’s getting married in Hawaii, Macdonald said.

The O-line

With Lucas and Bradford out, the Seahawks’ first-team offensive line on Tuesday was left tackle Charles Cross, veteran left guard Laken Tomlinson, second-year center Olu Oluwatimi, second-year right guard McClendon Curtis and veteran right tackle George Fant. Those same five also made up the first-team unit during the three OTA practices that were open to the media. Of those five, only Cross started more than one game for Seattle last season. Tomlinson and Fant were both free-agent signings this offseason, while Oluwatimi and Curtis have a combined one start between them.

The middle linebackers

With Baker and Dodson out, Jon Rhattigan and Patrick O’Connell have taken the first-team reps this offseason. Rhattigan, a fourth-year former undrafted free agent out of Army who primarily played on special teams last season, snagged an interception on a pass over the middle by Geno Smith on Tuesday. O’Connell, a second-year former undrafted free agent out of Montana, did not play a defensive snap last season.

More Seattle Seahawks coverage

• NFL insider Albert Breer: Why Seahawks’ coaching transition is unique

• How will new Seahawks OC Grubb need to adjust playbook for NFL?

• Bump: How Seahawks can get the best out of DK Metcalf

• What would breakout year from Seahawks’ JSN look like?

• Blue 88: The best way Seattle Seahawks can use DL Dre’Mont Jones

Follow @CameronVanTil