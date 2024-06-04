Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
Listen to Seattle Sports: Mariners open three-game set with A's

SEATTLE STORM

Seattle Storm sign WNBA blocks leader Ezi Magbegor to extension

Jun 4, 2024, 3:46 PM

Seattle Storm Ezi Magbegor Caitlin Clark...

Ezi Magbegor of the Seattle Storm blocks a shot by Indiana's Caitlin Clark on May 22, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Storm have signed forward Ezi Magbegor to a contract extension, locking up the All-Star who currently leads the WNBA in blocks per game.

Terms of the contract were not announced by the team on Tuesday. Magbegor is averaging 13.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and three blocks per game early in her fifth season with Seattle.

“Ezi is a star in this league, a core part of this team and our championship pursuit, and we are thrilled she is staying in Seattle,” Seattle general manager Talisa Rhea said.

Magbegor was a first-round pick by Seattle in 2019 but didn’t make her debut in the WNBA until 2020. She’s twice been named second-team all-WNBA defensive team and last year was an All-Star for the first time in her career.

“Seattle is where I want to be. It’s been my home away from home for the last 5 years and I love what we are building as a group,” Magbegor said. “I’m excited to commit to an organization that has created a standard for women’s sports and leads the way as a professional sports team on and off the court.”

The 24-year-old has also been a key contributor for Australia in qualifying for the upcoming Olympics in Paris and was the tournament MVP for the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament in Brazil earlier this year.

Last week: Jewell Loyd’s 22 leads Seattle Storm past Caitlin Clark, Fever

Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd Caitlin Clark...

The Associated Press

Jewell Loyd’s 22 leads Seattle Storm past Caitlin Clark, Fever 103-88

Jewell Loyd had 22 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith added 18 points and nine assists as the Seattle Storm scored a season high in points.

5 days ago

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd Indiana Fever 2024...

The Associated Press

Storm pull away, beat Sky 77-68 for third straight win

The Seattle Storm won their third straight game, beating the Chicago Sky 77-68 to move above .500 for the first time since 2022.

7 days ago

Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm reacts after a basket during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Im...

The Associated Press

Balanced effort leads Storm past Mystics 101-69

Nneka Ogwumike scores 19 points to lead five players in double figures as the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 101-69.

10 days ago

Seattle Storm Nika Muhl Caitlin Clark...

Tim Booth

With visa issue solved, rookie Nika Muhl has fun with Storm debut

Once it became clear that visa issues for Nika Muhl were resolved and she would finally be able to make her WNBA debut, the rookie for the Seattle Storm wanted to have a little fun.

12 days ago

Seattle Storm play against Caitlin Clark...

Zac Hereth

Caitlin Clark fuels ‘incredible’ night in first game vs Seattle Storm

The Seattle Storm draw a franchise-record crowd in Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's first WNBA game in Seattle.

13 days ago

Seattle Storm vs Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever...

Zac Hereth

Video: Caitlin Clark brings record crowd to game with Storm

The scenes from No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick Caitlin Clark playing her first game against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena.

13 days ago

Seattle Storm sign WNBA blocks leader Ezi Magbegor to extension