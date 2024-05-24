Close
BROCK AND SALK

What’s going on with Seattle Seahawks OL Abraham Lucas?

May 24, 2024, 9:32 AM

Abraham Lucas of the Seattle Seahawks blocks during a 2022 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY ZAC HERETH


After the 2022 season, it appeared the Seattle Seahawks had two cornerstone pieces on the offensive line to build around.

Seattle Seahawks’ vital investment in O-line goes beyond the players

The Seahawks picked left tackle Charles Cross in the first round and right tackle Abraham Lucas in the third, and both players proceeded to put together promising rookie seasons bookending the offensive line for a playoff team. However, Seattle rarely had Cross and Lucas in action together in 2023.

Both Cross and Lucas exited the Seahawks’ Week 1 game with injuries. And while Cross missed just three games after, a knee issue for Lucas that former Hawks coach Pete Carroll later called “chronic” kept the Everett native out until Week 13. Lucas was again pulled from action in Week 17 due to the injury.

The 25-year-old WSU product underwent offseason surgery on his knee and wasn’t a participant during Seattle’s OTA session Wednesday. New head coach Mike Macdonald spoke about Lucas and his rehab from the surgery afterwards, and Seattle Sports’ Mike Salk didn’t like what he had to hear. He and producer Maura Dooley discussed the situation Thursday during the Blue 88 segment on Brock and Salk.

First, here’s what Macdonald said Wednesday when asked about what’s going on with Lucas.

“It’s hard to tell. I mean, we’re shooting for (training) camp right now. So yeah, Abe’s getting after it in rehab. So I’m proud of his effort that he’s putting in.”

Those words weren’t very reassuring for Salk.

“It’s really nerve-wracking, man,” Salk said. “It just feels like it’s a tendonitis type of thing, that you can’t just solve it with surgery. You’ve got to rehab it, but it’s never fully gonna go away.”

Salk’s Observations: What we saw at Seahawks’ first open OTA practice

Dooley pointed out that the Seahawks brought back tackle George Fant this offseason. Seattle inked Fant to a two-year, $9.1 million contract, and that’s looking like an important insurance policy with Lucas’ status uncertain.

“Hugely important to have George Fant on this team,” Salk said, “and I think that’s why they went out and made sure they acquired him. But didn’t love hearing that from Macdonald yesterday that Abe Lucas’ rehab is hard to tell where he’s at. I’ve heard better phrases from coaches to explain the future possibility of an offensive tackle.”

Listen to the full conversation at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6-10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

