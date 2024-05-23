Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE STORM

Caitlin Clark fuels ‘incredible’ night in first game vs Seattle Storm

May 23, 2024, 1:11 AM | Updated: 3:16 pm

Seattle Storm play against Caitlin Clark...

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever signs autographs prior to a 2024 game in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

SEATTLE – It was unquestionably a special evening for basketball in Seattle on Wednesday night when Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever came to town to take on the Seattle Storm.

Jewell Loyd’s 32 points leads Storm past Caitlin Clark’s Fever

The rookie sensation helped the Storm draw a sold-out crowd of 18,343 fans to Climate Pledge Arena, which set a new franchise record. And there was an undeniable buzz in the arena from the moment Clark stepped on the court and was swarmed for autographs during warmups.

That’s been the norm for the former Iowa star and all-time NCAA scoring leader. Clark captivated the nation during her collegiate career with the Hawkeyes. As a senior last season, she led the nation in scoring at 31.6 points per game and led Iowa to the national title game, becoming the first player to accomplish both feats in the same campaign.

Clark now plays for the team that had the third-worst record in the WNBA last season and is 0-5 after Wednesday’s 85-83 loss to the Storm. But that hasn’t dampened any of the hype surrounding the 22-year-old phenom. The jersey manufacturer Fanatics sold out of most sizes of Clark’s Fever jersey within an hour of her being drafted.

“It was pretty incredible. That crowd and that environment was great, just looking around at like a sea of people on both sides, behind the baskets,” Clark said after Wednesday’s game. “It was a great game. Obviously I would’ve loved if we would have won, but I hope these fans continue to still show up for Seattle. They’ve got a great team. Hopefully when we come back here they’ll be here. It’s so fun playing in front of those environments.”

Clark and peers Angel Reese and Cameron Brink headline a talented rookie class that has added excitement to the growing WNBA. The Associated Press’ Doug Feinberg reported that the league saw a 14% increase in attendance during the opening week of the season. Clark’s debut against the New York Liberty also drew record viewership numbers on ESPN. The 2.1 million average viewers of the broadcast was the best ever for a WNBA game on the network, and ESPN’s five broadcasted games in the season’s first week saw an average of 1.43 million viewers, an increase of 181% from the first five games broadcasted last season.

“It’s definitely hard to put into perspective the reach and impact you have not only across the country, but really across the world,” Clark said, “and that’s obviously something I hope and want to do, especially because we want to make women’s basketball even more global than it already is, and impact people with (showing) young boys and young girls what basketball can do for their lives. So it’s definitely hard to put into perspective, and it’s cool for me to have people come up to me (around the world) that say they’re fans and they love women’s basketball and they love the teams I’ve been a part of.”

The sellout crowd at Climate Pledge Arena included a number of well-known Seattle Sports stars. Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Ngjiba and a slew of their Seattle Seahawks teammates were among the many in attendance, as well as former UW Huskies and NBA standouts Detlef Schrempf and Isaiah Thomas, and former Storm forward Gabby Williams. It was the Storm’s first sellout since 2022, and the attention that Clark commanded to women’s basketball in Seattle didn’t go unnoticed by her opponents.

“Amazing. I think it’s great for the city of Seattle,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said of the turnout. “I think it’s great for women’s basketball (and) basketball in general to have an ability to put new eyes on the game and generate this magnetic energy that’s coming from basketball. I love it. I love that I was a part of it, and hopefully we can keep it flowing.”

Video: Caitlin Clark brings record crowd to game at Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm Nika Muhl Caitlin Clark...

Tim Booth

With visa issue solved, rookie Nika Muhl has fun with Storm debut

Once it became clear that visa issues for Nika Muhl were resolved and she would finally be able to make her WNBA debut, the rookie for the Seattle Storm wanted to have a little fun.

15 hours ago

Seattle Storm vs Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever...

Zac Hereth

Video: Caitlin Clark brings record crowd to game with Storm

The scenes from No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick Caitlin Clark playing her first game against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena.

1 day ago

Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Jewell Loyd’s 32 points leads Storm past Caitlin Clark and Fever

Jewell Loyd poured in a game-high 32 points and the Seattle Storm held off the Indiana Fever 85-83 on Wednesday night.

1 day ago

Caitlin Clark WNBA Indiana Fever...

Doug Feinberg

Caitlin Clark, other rookies already huge for WNBA attendance, ratings

Fueled by its sensational rookie class of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink, the WNBA had a huge first week in terms of attendance, ratings and digital media.

2 days ago

Seattle Storm New York Liberty...

Doug Feinberg

Seattle Storm fall to undefeated New York Liberty 74-63

Sabrina Ionescu scored 20 points and the New York Liberty beat the Seattle Storm 74-63 on Monday night, improving to 4-0 for the first time in 17 years.

3 days ago

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd 2023...

The Associated Press

Storm rally past Mystics 84-75 for first win of season

Jewell Loyd scored 24 points, Ezi Magbegor had a double-double and the Seattle Storm rallied to beat the Washington Mystics 84-75.

4 days ago

Caitlin Clark fuels ‘incredible’ night in first game vs Seattle Storm