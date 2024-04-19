Three months after his time as Seattle Seahawks head coach came to an end, Pete Carroll has reemerged across town with the UW Huskies.

That comes at no surprise, as Carroll has some pretty strong connections to the new staff on Montlake. Not only is new Huskies football coach Jedd Fisch a former assistant of Carroll’s with the Seahawks, but Carroll’s son Brennan is Fisch’s offensive coordinator.

Just because it’s expected that Pete Carroll would be around UW doesn’t mean it’s any less surreal to actually see it happen.

UW football first shared a photo on social media of Carroll watching practice on Tuesday, but it turns out there’s more where that came from.

No caption needed . pic.twitter.com/rqzujQEyw9 — Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 17, 2024

On Friday morning, the Huskies posted a nearly two-minute video of Carroll being introduced to the team by Fisch, then leading them (along with the help of Brennan) in one of his trademark drills.

Ever wondered what it’s like to see Carroll at work getting teammates to compete against each other? Well then this video is for you.

ComPETE 💯 Great energy from the legendary Coach @PeteCarroll out at practice 👏🔥#BeAPro pic.twitter.com/eG19S9Cxfm — Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 19, 2024

Pete Carroll may no longer be coaching the Seahawks, but based on that clip, it looks like he’s got plenty left in the tank.

Of course, Carroll isn’t the only coaching luminary with free time to show up at one of Fisch’s practice. The legendary Bill Belichick, whose tenure with the New England Patriots ended in January, has been around as well. Similar to Carroll, Belichick’s son Steve is on the Huskies staff as defensive coordinator.

Jack del Rio, another former NFL coach, has also been spotted at a Washington practice. His son, Luke, is on Fisch’s staff as an offensive quality control coach.

