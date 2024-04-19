Close
UW HUSKIES

Watch: Pete Carroll steps in as coach at UW Huskies football practice

Apr 19, 2024, 10:59 AM

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll during the 2022 NFL combine in Indianapolis. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

(Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Three months after his time as Seattle Seahawks head coach came to an end, Pete Carroll has reemerged across town with the UW Huskies.

Huard’s Draft Profile: Why UW’s Penix should be in play for Seahawks

That comes at no surprise, as Carroll has some pretty strong connections to the new staff on Montlake. Not only is new Huskies football coach Jedd Fisch a former assistant of Carroll’s with the Seahawks, but Carroll’s son Brennan is Fisch’s offensive coordinator.

Just because it’s expected that Pete Carroll would be around UW doesn’t mean it’s any less surreal to actually see it happen.

UW football first shared a photo on social media of Carroll watching practice on Tuesday, but it turns out there’s more where that came from.

On Friday morning, the Huskies posted a nearly two-minute video of Carroll being introduced to the team by Fisch, then leading them (along with the help of Brennan) in one of his trademark drills.

Ever wondered what it’s like to see Carroll at work getting teammates to compete against each other? Well then this video is for you.

Pete Carroll may no longer be coaching the Seahawks, but based on that clip, it looks like he’s got plenty left in the tank.

Of course, Carroll isn’t the only coaching luminary with free time to show up at one of Fisch’s practice. The legendary Bill Belichick, whose tenure with the New England Patriots ended in January, has been around as well. Similar to Carroll, Belichick’s son Steve is on the Huskies staff as defensive coordinator.

Jedd Fisch, Steve Belichick and Brennan Carroll talk UW Huskies’ spring

Jack del Rio, another former NFL coach, has also been spotted at a Washington practice. His son, Luke, is on Fisch’s staff as an offensive quality control coach.

Huard: What is the biggest impact of Pete Carroll, Bill Belichick at UW?

Watch: Pete Carroll steps in as coach at UW Huskies football practice