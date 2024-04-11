Bump: Why keeping Lockett was ‘essential’ for Seattle Seahawks

Take a look at the Seattle Seahawks’ record books. When poring over the numbers for receivers, Tyler Lockett’s name often appears near the top of the list.

Lockett is the only Seahawks receiver to catch 100 passes in a season. He’s second in franchise history in career receptions, receiving yards and receiving TDs. But many thought that at 31 years old, Lockett could be on his way out this offseason due to his expensive contract and a new coaching regime taking the reins after the departure of longtime leader Pete Carroll.

The Seahawks found a way to keep the franchise stalwart, restructuring the final two years of his contract in March with a two-year, $30 million deal that could be worth up to $34 million. The move saved Seattle around $8 million against the salary cap in 2024.

Former NFL and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Michael Bumpus weighed in Thursday on why finding a way to retain Lockett was a major deal for the team during the Four-Down Territory segment of Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy.

“He knows that for this team to be successful, he’s gotta be like the bridge when it comes to the receiver room,” Bumpus said. “I think DK (Metcalf) is a more talented receiver, but when it comes to the guy who has the calmest demeanor, who shows up to work every day – not saying DK doesn’t – but Lockett is just the elder statesman.”

Bumpus likened the nine-year NFL veteran to another Seahawks fan favorite at the position who he played with during the 2008 season.

“He is the Bobby Engram of the Seattle Seahawks right now,” Bumpus said. “Back when I played the game, Bobby was that guy, and it’s just important to have veterans in that room.

“… The receivers lean on Tyler Lockett,” Bumpus continued, “and Tyler Lockett doesn’t seem like the guy who’s gonna stand up in front of the room and put together a speech. He’s just a guy who’s gonna say what’s on his mind, who’s gonna get people opportunities, who is going to be kind of the wide receiver whisperer when it comes to the younger guys. He’s just a calming force that I think you need in an offense, especially a new offense with (coordinator) Ryan Grubb over there. It was essential that they got this deal done.”

Lockett spoke to that role Wednesday when he talked to members of the media during the team’s offseason program.

“You got to be able to help people along when it comes to different type of coaching, the different styles of coaching, the different ways that coaches may talk to players, the different ways that they might teach the game, the different names that they call the routes,” Lockett said. “A lot of things change, and so sometimes you got to be able to carry players with you, sometimes you need players to carry you, so it’s kind of like whatever it is that they need me to do. You try to find ways to do it to where you don’t lose yourself, but you’re still yourself while you’re helping each and every person.”

