Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
Listen to Seattle Sports: Mariners continue series at Blue Jays

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seattle Seahawks announce jersey numbers for offseason additions

Apr 9, 2024, 3:47 PM

Seattle Seahawks George Fant...

George Fant of the Seattle Seahawks during a 2018 game. (Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

(Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks announced the jersey numbers their 12 free agent signings will wear during the 2024 season Tuesday.

Bumpus: To Seattle Seahawks, No. 16 pick is ‘really like a top-10 pick’

One player retained the number he wore in his first stint with the Seahawks, some are keeping the number from their former teams and others donning a new uniform and number all together.

There’s good news for those Seahawks fans who invested in a George Fant jersey in the past (there’s got to be a couple, right?). The veteran offensive tackle is back after stints with the New York Jets and Houston Texans over the past four seasons, and he’ll once again be wearing No. 74.

It took 47 years for the Seahawks to have their first No. 0. Now they have their second in as many years. Tyrell Dodson joins fellow linebacker Devin Bush, who left for the Cleveland Browns during free agency, as the only Seahawks players to ever wear No. 0. The NFL changed its rule before the 2023 season to allow non-offensive and defensive linemen to wear the number.

Many Seahawks fans are already familiar with new center Nick Harris from his time with the UW Huskies. Harris will be easy to pick out for those with a sharp memory, as he’s donning the same No. 56 he did while on Montlake.

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) and tight end Pharoah Brown (86) are the only players who kept the same number they wore with a different team last season.

Quarterback Sam Howell (6), linebacker Jerome Baker (17), safety K’Von Wallace (24), guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr. (73), wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (81) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (79) are all sporting new numbers.

Offensive tackle Max Pircher, who the Seahawks signed Tuesday, will wear No. 69.

Additionally, wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. has elected to switch from No. 86 to 13. Winston is entering his second season with the Seahawks.

Here’s the full breakdown of who is wearing what number:

• Linebacker Tyrell Dodson, No. 0
• Safety Rayshawn Jenkins, No. 2
• Quarterback Sam Howell, No. 6
• Linebacker Jerome Baker, No. 17
• Safety K’Von Wallace, No. 24
• Center Nick Harris, No. 56
• Offensive tackle Max Pircher, No. 69
• Guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr., No. 73
• Offensive tackle George Fant, No. 74
• Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., No. 81
• Tight end Pharoah Brown, No. 86
• Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, No. 97

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Why Bo Nix is like ex-Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson
• Huard’s Seahawks Draft Profile: A ‘ninja’ on the edge
• Seahawks Draft: A versatile WSU Cougars standout on defense
• New potential NFL Draft trade partner for Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft...

Brandon Gustafson

Bumpus: To Seahawks, No. 16 pick is ‘really like a top-10 pick’

The Seattle Seahawks' first-round draft pick may be No. 16 overall, but it's actually more valuable to them than that, Michael Bumpus says.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Draft Profile: Kris Jenkins...

Zac Hereth

Huard’s Seattle Seahawks Draft Profile: DT with pedigree

Michigan DT Kris Jenkins brings leadership and value that go beyond his raw numbers. Brock Huard breaks down why in his Seattle Seahawks Draft Profile.

4 hours ago

Bo Nix similar to former Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson...

Zac Hereth

Why Bo Nix is like ex-Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

NFL Draft prospect Bo Nix is a dual-threat QB who throws the deep ball well. Joey Harrington likened Nix to former Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

21 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Laiatu Latu...

Zac Hereth

Huard’s Seahawks Draft Profile: A ‘ninja’ on the edge

In Brock Huard's Seattle Seahawks draft profile, he breaks down why UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu is a clear first-round talent, but with risks.

1 day ago

Michael Penix draft NFL jr UW Huskies...

Brent Stecker

Is this the reason NFL Draft stock for Penix is all over the place?

NFL insider Albert Breer of The MMQB shared some insight that only adds to why the most interesting NFL Draft prospect is Michael Penix Jr.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Jaden Hicks...

Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks Draft: A versatile WSU Cougars standout on defense

WSU safety Jaden Hicks is "awesome" and "a really good defender," PFF's Trevor Sikema said when discussing the Seattle Seahawks and NFL Draft.

3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks announce jersey numbers for offseason additions