The Seattle Seahawks announced the jersey numbers their 12 free agent signings will wear during the 2024 season Tuesday.

One player retained the number he wore in his first stint with the Seahawks, some are keeping the number from their former teams and others donning a new uniform and number all together.

There’s good news for those Seahawks fans who invested in a George Fant jersey in the past (there’s got to be a couple, right?). The veteran offensive tackle is back after stints with the New York Jets and Houston Texans over the past four seasons, and he’ll once again be wearing No. 74.

It took 47 years for the Seahawks to have their first No. 0. Now they have their second in as many years. Tyrell Dodson joins fellow linebacker Devin Bush, who left for the Cleveland Browns during free agency, as the only Seahawks players to ever wear No. 0. The NFL changed its rule before the 2023 season to allow non-offensive and defensive linemen to wear the number.

Many Seahawks fans are already familiar with new center Nick Harris from his time with the UW Huskies. Harris will be easy to pick out for those with a sharp memory, as he’s donning the same No. 56 he did while on Montlake.

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) and tight end Pharoah Brown (86) are the only players who kept the same number they wore with a different team last season.

Quarterback Sam Howell (6), linebacker Jerome Baker (17), safety K’Von Wallace (24), guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr. (73), wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (81) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (79) are all sporting new numbers.

Offensive tackle Max Pircher, who the Seahawks signed Tuesday, will wear No. 69.

Additionally, wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. has elected to switch from No. 86 to 13. Winston is entering his second season with the Seahawks.

Here’s the full breakdown of who is wearing what number:

• Linebacker Tyrell Dodson, No. 0

• Safety Rayshawn Jenkins, No. 2

• Quarterback Sam Howell, No. 6

• Linebacker Jerome Baker, No. 17

• Safety K’Von Wallace, No. 24

• Center Nick Harris, No. 56

• Offensive tackle Max Pircher, No. 69

• Guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr., No. 73

• Offensive tackle George Fant, No. 74

• Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., No. 81

• Tight end Pharoah Brown, No. 86

• Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, No. 97

