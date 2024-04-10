Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Kirby struggles as Seattle Mariners fall to Toronto Blue Jays 5-3

Apr 9, 2024, 7:08 PM | Updated: 9:56 pm

Toronto Blue Jays players celebrate during a 2024 game. (Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a two-run homer, Chris Bassitt pitched 6 2/3 effective innings to win for the first time in three starts this season and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Toronto Blue Jays 5, Seattle Mariners 3: Box Score

Isaiah Kiner-Falefa had three hits and an RBI, Cavan Biggio reached base three times and George Springer drove in a pair as the Blue Jays won their second straight.

The Blue Jays are 5-2 this season when they homer, and 4-1 when they outhit their opponent. Toronto had 11 hits to Seattle’s six.

Mitch Haniger hit a two-run homer and Dominic Canzone added a solo shot for the Mariners. Seattle has lost three in a row and six of seven.

“It was a frustrating night,” manager Scott Servais said. “It hasn’t been a good road trip. It hasn’t been a good start to the season.”

George Kirby (1-2) allowed five runs and eight hits in four innings to lose his second consecutive start. The right-hander hadn’t done that since road losses against the Yankees and Baltimore last June.

“Tonight I just thought I was a little bit too much in the zone,” Kirby said. “I just didn’t expand like I needed to.”

Kirby walked none and struck out three, and saw his ERA climb from 5.23 to 6.91. He hasn’t pitched past the fourth inning in either of his past two outings.

“They were up there swinging and he couldn’t miss the bat,” Servais said.

Bichette grounded into an inning-ending double play against Kirby in the first but hit a two-run drive into the second deck in the third. The 431-foot shot to left field was Bichette’s first homer of the season.

“Bo is one of the best hitters in the league,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “I think everyone knows that by now.”

Bassitt (1-2) allowed one run and five hits. He walked three and struck out a season-high eight. The right-hander won for the second time in 17 career games against Seattle.

“This lineup has given me a lot of trouble so I knew that I had to do things, I would say, off script,” Bassitt said. “I kind of mixed up how I pitched a little bit.”

Bassitt threw 115 pitches, one shy of his career high.

“He was in total command,” Schneider said.

Canzone ended Bassitt’s shutout bid with a two-out homer in the seventh, his third. Canzone also walked twice.

Haniger cut it to 5-3 with a two-out homer off right-hander Trevor Richards in the eighth.

Chad Green got four outs for his second save.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays LHP Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 2.79 ERA) is scheduled to face his former team in Wednesday afternoon’s series finale. RHP Logan Gilbert (0-0, 3.55) goes for Seattle.

