Houston Astros All-Star pitcher latest dealing with elbow trouble

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Houston Astros scratched All-Star left-hander Framber Valdez from his scheduled start Monday night against the Texas Rangers because of left elbow soreness.

Neither general manager Dana Brown or manager Joe Espada seemed overly concerned that the issue is serious, though Valdez returned to Houston for further evaluation by doctors. The pitcher first reported being sore around the top of his elbow after playing catch Sunday, then felt the same Monday.

“The fact that we didn’t have to put him on the IL is good sign,” Espada said. “We just want to see what the doctor says and we’ll go from there.”

Brown said he spoke with the 30-year-old Valdez, who responded “a little below the medium side” when asked to rate the pain low to high.

“Not really concerned at all,” Brown said. “At the end of the day, I think he’s going to be fine.”

Houston called up right-hander Blair Henley from Triple-A Sugar Land to start in place of Valdez. The 26-year-old was set for his major league debut at the home of the Rangers, just a few miles from his hometown of Fort Worth.

While Valdez remained on the active roster, right-hander Miguel Díaz was designated for assignment to clear spots on the 26- and 40-man rosters for Henley.

Valdez had no-decisions with a 2.19 ERA in his first two starts, both Houston losses. He has allowed three runs in 12 1/3 innings with six walks and 10 strikeouts.

After going 17-6 and leading the American League with 201 1/3 innings pitched in 2022, Valdez was 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA last season and threw 198 innings. He made 31 starts in both of those All-Star seasons, plus threw another 37 innings in seven postseason starts.

“The one thing with Framber is he logs a lot of innings. And, you know, when you do that much, sometimes you’re going to need some rest at times,” Brown said. “Sometimes you may have to miss a start. It goes with the territory.”

Henley pitched three seasons for the Texas Longhorns before the Astros drafted him in the seventh round in 2019. He has made one start for Sugar Land this season, and it was his turn to pitch again for the Space Cowboys.

