When it comes to reasons to be excited about the Seattle Seahawks’ offense, the group in the trenches is generally the last that comes to mind.

Over the years, the unit has frequently been the center of fans’ angst. But recent comments by Seahawks general manager John Schneider has Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy co-host Michael Bumpus encouraged about the future of the O-line.

“He knows how important it is,” said Bumpus, a former NFL wide receiver. “I don’t think, I know he knows how important it is (to) just get the right guys out there.”

Who are the right guys? University of Washington product Troy Fautanu, a 6 foot 4, 317-pounder who played left tackle for the Huskies, could be one of them.

Fautanu is viewed as a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, and many draft experts project he will go to the Seahawks at No. 16 overall. The Henderson, Nevada, native could bring some needed versatility to the group. The general consensus is Fautanu will slide over to guard in the NFL, but his experience playing tackle could help ease the burden if Seahawks starter Abraham Lucas continues to have issues with the knee he had surgery on this offseason.

But plenty of other options remain.

“I think if Troy Fautanu is available at 16, they’re gonna go for it,” Bumpus said, “but if not, they’re not gonna panic. They’re going to explore all their options. You’re gonna look at some veterans.”

Most importantly, Bumpus hopes the team can find some continuity up front under first-year offensive line coach Scott Huff, who jumped to new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald’s staff after seven years with the UW Huskies.

“I’m looking at the snap count for these guys when it comes to the offensive line, you only had two to three guys play more than 70% of the snaps,” Bumpus said. “… We got Charles Cross, we got Damian Lewis, then we have Evan Brown. I need to see at least five guys playing about 75% of the snaps if they are, obviously, healthy – things need to need to go their way when it comes to health.”

