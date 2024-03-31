Who will the first pick of the Mike Macdonald era be for the Seattle Seahawks?

Seattle holds the No. 16 overall selection in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and there’s plenty of different avenues the team can go down when it comes to that pick.

Bump: One player who needs to break out for Seahawks in 2024

With less than a month remaining until this year’s draft, here’s who some experts and analysts have the Seahawks picking with their first selection of 2024 in recent mock drafts.

• NFL.com’s Charles Davis – UW Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Well that’s a new one.

Yes, some experts have pegged the Seahawks as a team to watch with UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. considering Seattle’s new offensive coordinator is Ryan Grubb, who called plays at Washington during Penix’s two years on Montlake – but many of those have involved picking up Penix later in the draft.

Related: Do Seattle Seahawks like Penix? GM weighs in after his pro day

That’s not the case with Charles Davis’ latest mock for NFL.com, though, as he has the Hawks sticking at No. 16 and grabbing the lefty quarterback.

“Surprise! GM John Schneider should have no trouble doing his homework on the big-armed QB who starred just down the road in Seattle for the past two seasons. Penix reunites with former UW OC Ryan Grubb, who now holds the same title with the Seahawks,” Davis wrote.

• NFL.com’s Eric Edholm – UW Huskies offensive lineman Troy Fautanu

Davis’ colleague Eric Edholm also has the Seahawks making a local pick. But instead of Penix, it’s Penix’s left tackle the last two years – Troy Fautanu.

“Not just a geography pick; Fautanu would address a Seahawks need. Perhaps the Washington product would slide back out to tackle eventually, but he’d be a Day 1 starter at guard, which is suddenly a little thin in Seattle,” Edholm wrote. “It would be a nice development for new OC Ryan Grubb, who came over from UW.”

• NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks – UW Huskies offensive lineman Troy Fautanu

Fellow NFL.com writer Bucky Brooks also has the Seahawks taking Fautanu in his latest mock draft.

“The ultra-versatile front-line blocker reunites with his college offensive coordinator (new Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb) as a potential plug-and-play starter at multiple spots,” Brooks wrote.

• ESPN’s Matt Miller – UW Huskies offensive lineman Troy Fautanu

As has been the case in the pre-draft cycle, Fautanu to the Seahawks remains a popular pick, including by ESPN’s Matt Miller.

“The Seahawks’ depth chart has zero left guards listed right now. So I have Fautanu – a college left tackle – sliding inside, where he has the talent to be an All-Pro guard,” Miller wrote in his seven-round mock draft. “Lining up Charles Cross and Fautanu on the left side immediately boosts the run game and keeps Geno Smith cleaner for the deep passes new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb loves. (Fautanu played for Grubb at Washington, too.) The Seahawks are always seeking value when it comes to the draft, and Fautanu is my No. 16 overall player, so Seattle can fill a need without reaching.”

• The Ringer’s Danny Kelly – UW Huskies offensive lineman Troy Fautanu

Danny Kelly of The Ringer also likes the Fautanu-Seahawks fit.

“The Seahawks reinforce their trenches here with an athletic, easy-moving lineman in Fautanu. The former Huskies left tackle reunites with his college offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb, meaning he’ll know the system, the verbiage, and the nuances of what he’s going to be doing – which should give him the chance to hit the ground running,” Kelly wrote. “Fautanu can line up at right tackle, fill in at guard if needed, and even take over at left tackle in a pinch.”

• CBS Sports’ Kyle Stackpole – UW Huskies offensive lineman Troy Fautanu

And one more for Fautanu to Seattle, why not? This time it’s CBS’ Kyle Stackpole.

“The Seahawks lost guard Damien Lewis and center Evan Brown in free agency, and they haven’t re-signed their other guard from last season in Phil Haynes,” Stackpole wrote. “That tells me they’re locking in on offensive line in Round 1, and Troy Fautanu is a worthy choice. He played left tackle at Washington but will probably be best suited inside in the NFL.”

• CBS Sports’ Pete Brisco – Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II

CBS’ Pete Brisco also has the Seahawks addressing the trenches, but on the other side of the ball in Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II.

“Taking an up-the-field type of player makes sense for new coach Mike Macdonald, who had Justin Madubuike in Baltimore. Byron Murphy II plays a lot like Madubuike,” Brisco wrote.

• Pro Football Network’s Cam Mellor – UCLA edge Laiatu Latu

Pro Football Network’s Cam Mellor has the Seahawks making a draft-day trade, moving down a spot in a deal with Jacksonville and ultimately picking up productive UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu, who started his college career at Washington before blossoming at UCLA.

“With a slight run on the top of the edge market, the Seattle Seahawks fended off a handful of trade attempts to select their guy: Laiatu Latu from UCLA. Seattle grabs Latu as the rebuilding efforts on their defensive front see them add an athletic chess piece off the edge with Latu’s abilities,” Mellor wrote. “Seattle moves back a spot, acquires an additional third-round pick, and still gets their man.”

• Yahoo Sports’ Nate Tice and Charles McDonald – Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton

Duke’s Graham Barton is a bit of a draft crush for many analysts in large part because of his positional versatility. The Yahoo tandem of Nate Tice and Charles McDonald have Barton landing with the Seahawks with the 16th overall pick.

“Barton played left tackle his last year at Duke, but he’s another offensive lineman in this class who has quality starting upside at all five positions along the line,” those two wrote. “The Seahawks’ offense was derailed in 2023 because of injuries to their front five, and Barton gives them a high-level starting option and depth at every spot. If Barton ends up at left guard initially for the Seahawks, it could create a supremely talented left side of the line along with Charles Cross.”

More Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft coverage

• Brock Huard’s Draft Profile: ‘The best center’ in the 2024 class

• Draft Profile: ‘Twitched up’ linebacker would fill a need

• Draft Profile: Pros and cons of UW pass rusher Bralen Trice

• Draft Profile: Penn State’s eye-opening tight end

• Rich Eisen thinks Michael Penix will be drafted earlier than expected

Follow @TheBGustafson