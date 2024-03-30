The initial flurry of NFL free agency has slowed down, and with less than a month until the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off, the Seattle Seahawks have two clear starters on the offensive line.

Seattle is set at the two tackle spots, with 2022 draft picks Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas set to return at left and right tackle, respectively. The Seahawks also have good insurance behind those two with the return of George Fant in free agency.

But the interior of the offensive line remains a big question for the Seahawks. They made some minor moves in free agency so far, but no clear starters have emerged at guard or center.

That could change soon, either in free agency or the draft, Seahawks general manager and president of football operations John Schneider told Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob on Friday.

“We’re going to be bringing a couple veteran offensive linemen through (for visits during) this second phase of free agency and then (be) comparing that to what the draft looks like,” Schneider said. “Anytime you’re just drafting for need – that is a need on our team right now, I think it’s fairly obvious – but we like so many young guys (like Raiqwon) O’Neil, McClendon Curtis. I mean, there’s some guys in there, some younger guys that we like, too, that we’ve added … There’s some young players that a fan may not necessarily know, but that we’re excited about in the mix.”

Schneider also pointed to free-agent additions Nick Harris (center) and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. (guard) as players the Seahawks are excited about.

And then, of course, there’s the draft, where the Seahawks could use early picks to draft top offensive line prospects.

“What does the draft look like and then what are the different levels? What are the cut offs? How far do you push to go get a guy or to fall back to get into another group of players where there may be three or four guys as compared to the talent level at one specific player or prospect?” Schneider said. “We’ll be constantly evaluating that over the next four weeks here.”

“I know there can be an uneasiness of not having things as solid or ‘fixed,’ you know? But it’s a constant process,” Schneider later said. “I think (head coach Mike Macdonald) said it the other day, ‘We’re not playing next week.’ So we’re gonna constantly be working on everything.”

