Win Tickets to see Def Leppard and Journey at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park

Mar 29, 2024, 2:22 PM | Updated: 2:28 pm

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win four tickets to see Def Leppard and Journey live from T-Mobile Park on September 4, 2024! Tickets are on sale now, and you can find them here.

Enter below starting Monday, April 1 through Sunday, April 7. 2024.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone.

 

Win Tickets to see Def Leppard and Journey at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park