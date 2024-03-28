Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

Taking over with UW Huskies feels very personal for Danny Sprinkle

Mar 27, 2024, 5:09 PM

UW Huskies Danny Sprinkle...

Head coach Danny Sprinkle of the Utah State Aggies on Feb. 10, 2024. (Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

(Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY TIM BOOTH


Seattle Sports

SEATTLE (AP) — It was personal for Danny Sprinkle when, after a decade as an assistant coach, his first chance at being a head coach came at his alma mater, Montana State. The feelings were very similar for Sprinkle after accepting the head coaching job with the UW Huskies.

UW Huskies hire Utah State’s Danny Sprinkle as men’s hoops coach

“This is personal, too. And not just my dad playing here, but like all of his friends that he played with. My sister, we grew up on Husky football. We still do. We watched the national championship game,” Sprinkle said Wednesday. “They’re probably going to get mad, but I would leave some Montana State and Utah State games to go watch the Husky game. I’m a fan of Husky football and athletics like everybody else is here too. So there is a personal touch.”

Sprinkle’s affinity for Washington is tied to father Bill playing football for the UW Huskies in the late 1960s. His family sat in the front row Wednesday; his dad wore socks with a Washington ‘W’ on them and was chatting with Washington football coach Jedd Fisch afterward.

But that connection with the school will forever be different now that Sprinkle’s being tasked with turning around a program that’s been to the NCAA Tournament once in the past 12 years.

For a school that reached the NCAAs six times between 2004-12, that lack of appearances in March Madness is unacceptable. And Sprinkle’s job is to now go from a casual fan of the school to being the one responsible for bringing change.

The rise for Sprinkle has been rapid and that wasn’t lost on the 47-year-old during his introductory press conference filled with boosters and some current and former Washington players. One player in attendance was RaeQuan Battle, who started his career at Washington before transferring to Montana State and playing for Sprinkle there.

Sprinkle noted that at the end of the 2018-2019 season, he was still an assistant at living in “a one-bedroom apartment” in Southern California before finally getting his break to be a head coach at Montana State.

He won one Big Sky Conference regular season and two tournament titles in his four seasons at Montana State. He parlayed that into the job at Utah State where the Aggies won the Mountain West regular season title this past season and beat TCU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

In his five seasons as a head coach, Sprinkle is 109-50.

“Has it come fast? Yeah. But I’ve been dreaming about stuff,” Sprinkle said. “I was dreaming about winning championships at Montana State 10 years before I got hired. I had no idea I was going to end up at Utah State; Logan, Utah, I’m glad I did because it’s all part of preparing me for a job like this.”

Sprinkle said he’s confident the foundations to the success of his teams the last few seasons can translate to Washington and its pending move to the Big Ten, even if the style of play will be different.

“We have to have our system and formulate it, and we got to make people adapt to us. But I think our system with some of the talent we’ll be able to get with some elite level players, no doubt we will,” Sprinkle said.

Insider View: Who is new UW Huskies coach Danny Sprinkle?

UW Huskies

UW Huskies Jedd Fisch coach...

Christian Caple

Jedd Fisch, Steve Belichick and Brennan Carroll preview UW Huskies’ spring

Here's what UW Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch, offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll and defensive coordinator Steve Belichick said Wednesday.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks draft profile Bralen Trice UW Huskies...

Brent Stecker

Brock’s Seahawks Draft Profile: Pros, cons of UW DE Bralen Trice

For Day 2 of Brock Huard's Seattle Seahawks draft profiles, the former UW Huskies quarterback when with a name from his alma mater: defensive end Bralen Trice.

1 day ago

UW Huskies WSU Cougars Pac-12 Apple Cup...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard’s Reaction: WSU’s Pat Chun was hire UW ‘needed to make’

"For the University of Washington, he's a tremendous hire," Brock Huard said of new UW Huskies athletic director Pat Chun.

1 day ago

UW Huskies AD WSU Pat Chun apple cup...

Brandon Gustafson

UW Huskies hire Pat Chun as next athletic director from rival WSU

The next UW Huskies athletic director is Pat Chun, who comes to Washington after serving as AD at rival school WSU since 2018.

1 day ago

UW Huskies Danny Sprinkle coach...

Brent Stecker

Insider View: Who is new UW Huskies coach Danny Sprinkle?

With Danny Sprinkle coming to the UW Huskies after leading Utah State to the NCAA Tournament, Utah State announcer Scott Garrard shares his insight on the new Dawgs basketball coach.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Sprinkle Danny basketball coach...

Tim Booth

UW Huskies hire Utah State’s Danny Sprinkle as men’s hoops coach

The UW Huskies are set to make Utah State's Danny Sprinkle their new men's basketball coach after dismissing previous coach Mike Hopkins.

2 days ago

Taking over with UW Huskies feels very personal for Danny Sprinkle