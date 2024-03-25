Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

CONTESTS & EVENTS

Live Broadcast of Wyman & Bob for the Mariners’ Opening Day

Mar 25, 2024, 2:03 PM | Updated: 2:11 pm

...

Head on down to Hatback Bar & Grille Thursday for a live broadcast of Wyman & Bob 2:00 – 6:00 PM as we celebrate the start of the Mariners season! Hatback Bar & Grille will be hosting Pre-game festivities are for all ages, and those begin three hours before first pitch with food trucks, tailgating games, music and more! For more info visit Hatback.com.

Mariners Watch Parties – Hatback Bar & Grille hosts their first Mariners Watch Party of the season Friday, April 19th from 5:30-9pm vs the Colorado Rockies! Join them for Trivia with the Mariners Moose, get your picture with the Trident, win Mariners tickets, Hatback Gift Cards and more! Open to fans of all ages, there’s no better place to root, root, root for the Mariners than Hatback Bar & Grille.

Post Game Fun  – Keep the party rolling after every Mariners home game at Hatback Bar & Grille! Enjoy 50% OFF burgers & pizza pies, postgame from the final out ’til close. Hatback offers all-ages dining featuring hand-tossed woodfired pizzas and smash burgers for half-price every Mariners post-game!

Contests & Events

...

No Author

The 2024 Seattle Sports Bracket Bucks Presented by Muckleshoot Casino

Compete in the Seattle Sports Bracket Bucks, presented by Muckleshoot Casino, with three chances to win big!

7 days ago

...

No Author

Win Tickets to see Weezer at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Weezer at the Climate Pledge Arena on October 4, 2024!

11 days ago

...

No Author

Walk MS Seattle at Gas Works Park

The excitement is building for the NEW Walk MS Seattle! Join the MS Society and be part of an unforgettable display of support and love surrounding people with Multiple Sclerosis. Donations benefit the National MS Society, working towards a cure for MS while empowering those with MS to live their best lives. On April 21st, […]

12 days ago

...

No Author

The Pella Windows and Doors Improve Your Play Program

Pella Windows and Doors of Western Washington knows that there are many youth sports teams and organizations that need help with field enhancements, training and equipment. We need your help finding them.

13 days ago

...

No Author

The WSECU Teacher of the Week Program

Everyone knows a teacher worth celebrating! Help us honor 24 of them this year, with a $500 classroom grant through the WSECU Teacher of the Week Program.

13 days ago

...

No Author

The Seattle Mariners Opening Week Warm-Up at T-Mobile Park

The Seattle Mariners are bringing you a brand-new fan event to kick off the start of the regular season- the Opening Week Warm-Up!

14 days ago

Live Broadcast of Wyman & Bob for the Mariners’ Opening Day