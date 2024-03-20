Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Huard: The 3 things UW must prioritize with next athletic director hire

Mar 20, 2024, 1:54 PM

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

For the second time in less than a year, the UW Huskies are looking for a new athletic director.

Troy Dannen, who was hired in October after Jen Cohen left Washington for USC in August, is leaving the school for Nebraska after less than six months in Seattle.

UW Huskies athletic director Troy Dannen leaving for Nebraska

Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard, a former UW quarterback, is sick of the turnover at key positions at Washington.

“It’s just constant turnover. The University of Washington is on their fourth football coach in five years and will be on their third AD in less than a calendar year,” he said in an instant reaction video (watch at the top of this post). “There’s just no way you’re going to convince me in college athletics that moves so fast that this kind of instability is a good thing.”

Ultimately Huard says there are three things the University of Washington must prioritize when hiring Dannen’s replacement.

1. Local ties – ideally with UW Huskies

“First and foremost, they’ve got to have skin in the game. They’ve got to have purple and gold. They’ve got to (have that) blood that courses through their body and a background in our market and in particular this institution where it matters,” Huard said.

The Huskies have three in-house candidates who fit that bill, Huard said, in Erin O’Connell (deputy athletic director), Shannon Kelly (deputy athletic director for revenue generation) and his own brother, Damon Huard, a former UW and NFL quarterback and UW’s current director of community and external engagement.

O’Connell is a UW alum and former rowing assistant coach who was athletic director at Seattle Pacific University from 2009-15. Kelly is a former UW basketball player and Damon Huard joined UW’s athletic department in 2013.

“I think that’s first and foremost after all this change and all this turmoil, you’d better have somebody with blood in the program, a background in Seattle that loves it and calls it home and wants to be there,” Huard said.

He later added: “I think this time you get it right, and get somebody with some purple and gold blood flowing through their body.”

Related: Who are and aren’t realistic UW Huskies AD candidates

2. Better be a fundraiser

College athletics are all about the money, and that has to be a key attribute for this next hire, Huard says.

“You’ve got to find a fundraiser. This is about fundraising and raising funds,” Huard said. “You’re going to be on a half-share in the Big Ten and you’ve got to close that gap. That background in fundraising is critically important.”

3. Relationship builder

Relationships are critical in any job, but especially as an athletic director working with so many coaches and players. The Huskies will have a major change in the athletic department soon as UW is looking for a new head men’s basketball coach after firing Mike Hopkins last week.

“Relationships in hiring your next basketball coach, managing it,” Huard said. “Ultimately you’re the athletic director and you manage relationships and connections with people … You better have connective tissue with (the school’s head coaches across all sports).”

Check out the full video at this link or in the player at the top of this story.

ESPN’s Thamel: Why Dannen left UW Huskies, what it means for hoops coach search

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Seattle Seahawks Jamal Adams...

Brandon Gustafson

Could Jamal Adams return to Seahawks? Huard thinks so — as LB

"I don't think that's 100% off the table," Brock Huard said of the Seattle Seahawks re-signing Jamal Adams at linebacker instead of safety.

2 hours ago

UW Huskies AD search WSU Pat Chun...

Brent Stecker

Ranked: Who are and aren’t realistic UW Huskies AD candidates

Brock Huard ranks five names who could be candidates for the UW Huskies athletic director position after Troy Dannen left Wednesday for Nebraska.

3 hours ago

UW Huskies Mike Hopkins...

Brandon Gustafson

ESPN’s Thamel: Why Dannen left UW, what it means for hoops coach search

ESPN's Pete Thamel broke down Troy Dannen's departure from the UW Huskies and how that impacts their search for a new basketball coach.

5 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: UW Huskies athletic director Troy Dannen leaving for Nebraska

Brock and Salk react to UW Huskies athletic director Troy Dannen leaving for Nebraska. Listen to Brock and Salk, weekdays from 6am to 10am on Seattle Sports 710am

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith Drew Lock...

Mike Salk

Salk: The NFL’s big QB problem that Seahawks must learn from

The NFL is not seeing success with quarterbacks taken in recent NFL Drafts. Why? Mike Salk breaks it down and what it means for the Seattle Seahawks.

13 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Sam Howell...

Brandon Gustafson

Rich Eisen: QB Sam Howell takes pressure off Seahawks in NFL Draft

With the Seattle Seahawks trading for Sam Howell, Rich Eisen thinks that helps the team in a major way leading into the 2024 NFL Draft.

18 hours ago

Huard: The 3 things UW must prioritize with next athletic director hire