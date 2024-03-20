UW Huskies athletic director Troy Dannen leaving for Nebraska

For the second time in less than a year, the UW Huskies will be searching for a new athletic director.

Early Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Troy Dannen is leaving the Pacific Northwest to become the new athletic director at Nebraska. Nebraska was in need of a new AD as Trev Alberts left the school for Texas A&M last week.

Per Thamel’s report, Dannen is receiving a six-year deal with Nebraska. Additionally, Thamel reports that the move from Washington to Nebraska was “deeply personal” for Dannen and his family as both he and his wife are from Iowa, so it’s a chance to be closer to home.

Dannen came to Washington from Tulane last October to replace previous athletic director Jen Cohen, who left Washington for USC in August. Now, Washington will have its third athletic director in eight months and second in less than six months.

Dannen’s short time at Washington was interesting, to say the least.

Dannen inherited a football program that was coming off an 11-2 season and he joined the university partway through an undefeated regular season that culminated with an appearance in the College Football Playoff and National Championship Game, which the Huskies ultimately lost to Michigan.

But Dannen was unable to ink then-head football coach Kalen DeBoer to a new extension, and DeBoer left the Huskies for Alabama just days after falling to Michigan. Dannen then moved quickly to hire Jedd Fisch away from Arizona.

Additionally, Dannen fired longtime men’s basketball head coach Mike Hopkins last week after seven years running the program. Hopkins’ Huskies teams had largely struggled in his tenure, failing to make the NCAA Tournament since his second season at the helm.

Now, Washington will be looking not just for a new athletic director, but a new men’s hoops coach, as well. And the school’s last two athletic directors are both conference competitors in the Big Ten with Cohen at USC and Dannen at Nebraska.

