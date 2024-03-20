Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

UW Huskies athletic director Troy Dannen leaving for Nebraska

Mar 20, 2024, 7:23 AM

UW Huskies Athletic Director Troy Dannen...

UW Athletic Director Troy Dannen gets introduced at Washington on Oct. 14, 2023. (Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

For the second time in less than a year, the UW Huskies will be searching for a new athletic director.

Early Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Troy Dannen is leaving the Pacific Northwest to become the new athletic director at Nebraska. Nebraska was in need of a new AD as Trev Alberts left the school for Texas A&M last week.

Per Thamel’s report, Dannen is receiving a six-year deal with Nebraska. Additionally, Thamel reports that the move from Washington to Nebraska was “deeply personal” for Dannen and his family as both he and his wife are from Iowa, so it’s a chance to be closer to home.

Dannen came to Washington from Tulane last October to replace previous athletic director Jen Cohen, who left Washington for USC in August. Now, Washington will have its third athletic director in eight months and second in less than six months.

Dannen’s short time at Washington was interesting, to say the least.

Dannen inherited a football program that was coming off an 11-2 season and he joined the university partway through an undefeated regular season that culminated with an appearance in the College Football Playoff and National Championship Game, which the Huskies ultimately lost to Michigan.

But Dannen was unable to ink then-head football coach Kalen DeBoer to a new extension, and DeBoer left the Huskies for Alabama just days after falling to Michigan. Dannen then moved quickly to hire Jedd Fisch away from Arizona.

Additionally, Dannen fired longtime men’s basketball head coach Mike Hopkins last week after seven years running the program. Hopkins’ Huskies teams had largely struggled in his tenure, failing to make the NCAA Tournament since his second season at the helm.

Now, Washington will be looking not just for a new athletic director, but a new men’s hoops coach, as well. And the school’s last two athletic directors are both conference competitors in the Big Ten with Cohen at USC and Dannen at Nebraska.

Rich Eisen thinks UW Huskies’ Michael Penix will be drafted earlier than expected

UW Huskies

NFL Draft Michael Penix Jr...

Brandon Gustafson

Rich Eisen thinks Michael Penix will be drafted earlier than expected

"I think (Michael) Penix have a shorter night than people expect him to have in Detroit," Rich Eisen said of the UW star and the NFL Draft.

21 hours ago

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr. Rome Odunze...

Christian Caple

10 most memorable moments from UW Huskies’ unforgettable 2023

Christian Caple dives into the most notable moments from the UW Huskies' historic 2023 season, and there were plenty to choose from.

3 days ago

UW Huskies Quentin Moore...

Christian Caple

How 2021 UW Huskies recruits may contribute in 2024

Just five players from the UW Huskies' 2021 recruiting class remain at Washington. Christian Caple discusses how they may fit in now.

4 days ago

UW Huskies Mike Hopkins Keion Brooks Jr....

The Associated Press

UW Huskies lose to USC 80-74 in Hopkins’ likely last game

USC pulled out an 80-74 win over the UW Huskies in the opener of the Pac-12 Tournament and UW coach Mike Hopkins’ likely last game.

7 days ago

Seattle Sonics Gus Johnson Kevin Durant...

Brent Stecker

FOX announcer Gus Johnson would like the Seattle Sonics job

FOX announcer Gus Johnson shared his fondness for Seattle, talked about possibly calling Sonics games when they return, and his iconic "cold blooded" call.

7 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Nick Harris Free Agency...

Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks sign former UW O-lineman Nick Harris in free agency

The Seattle Seahawks are adding a former UW Huskies standout to the offensive line in Nick Harris, who was last with the Browns.

7 days ago

UW Huskies athletic director Troy Dannen leaving for Nebraska