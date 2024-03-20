PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have signed two-time All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract.

The 35-year-old hasn’t played in the NBA since 2022 but recently appeared in four games with the Salt Lake City Stars in the NBA G League, averaging 32.5 points per game.

The Suns, who announced the contract on Wednesday, are searching for some scoring punch off the bench as they make their postseason push. Thomas played 46 games with the Suns during the 2014-15 season, averaging 15.2 points per game.

Thomas has a career scoring averaging of 17.7 points in 550 career games with the Kings, Suns, Celtics, Cavaliers, Lakers, Nuggets, Wizards, Pelicans, Mavericks and Hornets.

A Tacoma native, Thomas starred in high school at Curtis, then had a successful career in college with the UW Huskies that included a Pac-10 Tournament-winning buzzer beater and trips to the NCAA Tournament in each of his three seasons.

