We’re just over a month away from the 2024 NFL Draft, so what will the Seattle Seahawks be doing in the first round?

As it stands, the Hawks own the 16th overall pick in this year’s draft. And despite some speculation that they could take a quarterback early, that doesn’t appear to be the case anymore after Seattle traded with Washington for Sam Howell, who started 17 games last year for the Commanders and is set to enter his third NFL season.

Bucky Brooks, a former NFL player and scout who is now an analyst for NFL Network, joined Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy on Friday to discuss what the Seahawks could do in the upcoming NFL Draft.

“It’s kind of tricky, right? It’s tricky because they’re in a situation where they don’t get a chance to dictate the board,” Brooks said. “So they kind of have to wait and react. And a lot of it depends on what happens in front of them. The quarterbacks going early will impact how they think.”

QBs are expected to go with each of the first three picks this year to Chicago, Washington and New England. Two other teams that could draft a quarterback are Minnesota and Denver, which respectively pick 11th and 12th, and either could trade up to get one as well.

In Brooks’ latest mock draft for NFL.com, he had the Seahawks drafting a pass catcher for their offense in Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who had a very decorated career with the Bulldogs.

Bowers, a two-time national champion at Georgia, is a three-time All-American selection and winner of the John Mackey Award in both 2022 and 2023 as the nation’s top tight end. Bowers ended his college career with 175 receptions for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns. He’s also versatile as he’s a very good blocker and rushed for 193 yards and five touchdowns over the last three years.

“I think if they can get someone to control the middle of the field – they lost (tight ends) Colby Parkinson and Will Dissly – it gives them just a chance to be able to put a dominant player in the middle of the field,” Brooks said. “I know Noah Fant is back, but it just gives them another tight end that can make plays. And as you’re thinking about building out this offense and some of the flexibilities, I think Bowers makes perfect sense.”

BROCK BOWERS IS A MACHINE 😨 78 YARDS. THIRD TD TODAY (via @GeorgiaFootball)pic.twitter.com/NWbvzwKKIV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 17, 2022

If not Bowers, Brooks thinks the Seahawks should prioritize the defensive line.

“Tying to find more guys that can get after the passer and more guys that can make plays, you can never go wrong with that,” he said.

