Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Brock & Salk: What Howell trade means for Seahawks and draft

Mar 15, 2024, 3:14 PM

Seattle Seahawks Sam Howell...

Sam Howell of the Washington Commanders looks to pass on Dec. 3, 2023. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

Sam Howell is the newest Seattle Seahawks quarterback.

NFL analyst thinks Seattle Seahawks got ‘perfect developmental’ QB in Sam Howell

Howell, a 2022 fourth-round pick of the Washington Commanders, was traded to the Hawks on Thursday along with fourth- and sixth-round picks for third- and fourth-round picks.

Geno Smith is the team’s starter, and general manager John Schneider reiterated that while chatting with Wyman and Bob. But before this deal, the Hawks were a team many were keeping an eye on with the draft and finding Seattle’s quarterback of the future.

How does this trade for Howell impact the draft? And what about how the draft impacted this trade? Brock Huard and Mike Salk discussed that during Friday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports.

“Are you with me that this means the end for any of the first four quarterbacks in the draft? Salk asked Huard, who agreed with that sentiment.

“Do you think that those two things are connected?” Salk then said. “John’s like, ‘Hey, look, I’m not gonna get one of those guys, I don’t have the resources, everyone I talked to says (Michigan’s J.J.) McCarthy’s moving up the draft boards rather than down. This just isn’t the year. I don’t have everything I need to go get what I want.'”

Huard said he thinks those are details Schneider and the Seahawks learned and solidified over the last few weeks. He also thinks they weren’t considering drafting Oregon’s Bo Nix or Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. with their first-round pick, which is 16th overall.

“You can’t do that. Not with what your roster needs are and everything else,” he said. “So yes, I think those things are connected. I think what else is connected is that he looked at (Tulane’s Michael) Pratt and (South Carolina’s Spencer) Rattler and the rest of the (prospects like Florida State’s) Jordan Travis, the rest of these guys and (compared them to Howell and) said, ‘What would I rather have?'”

Both Salk and Huard think this is a bit similar to back in 2010 when the Seahawks had an established starter in Matt Hasselbeck who was older and they traded for Charlie Whitehurst.

“It feels like churn,” Salk said. “Let’s keep churning until we get the right combo. And maybe there’s something to that. I think there is.”

“How seriously should we be taking this?” Salk later asked. “Like, is this a guy that you think could end up potentially being their long-term starter And he starts games here for the next five years and gets a second contract?”

Huard said that much is unclear, but that Howell provides some upside if he does become a starter.

“Wwhen and if he does start, there’s a lot of things to like, and in this system in particular with a little bit of his movement, a little bit of his gunslinger (mentality) a little bit of his pushing the ball down the field, I kinda like that,” Huard said.

Added Salk, “He’s good enough and has started enough games with enough upside that the moment Geno has a bad day, there are gonna be calls (for Howell to be the new starter) … He’s got more juice I think and more upside than what has been here the last few years in Drew Lock … I don’t think it’s going to take much for people to be clamoring for Sam Howell.”

Huard thinks Howell has some similarities to a former No. 1 overall pick who just got a big payday.

“There’s just kind of this over-aggressiveness at times, but just his stance, his posture, his body, just the way he looks and the way he moves, size, there’s a lot of Baker Mayfield,” he said.

Listen to the entire four hour of Friday’s Brock and Salk at this link or in the player near the top of this story.

Why did Seattle Seahawks trade for QB Sam Howell? GM Schneider explains

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: What do Seattle Seahawks fans need to know about new QB Sam Howell

What do Seattle Seahawks fans need to know about new QB Sam Howell? What will he bring to the QB room and competition this season? Bram Weinstein joined the Brock and Salk show toady to talk about what type of QB the Seahawks are getting. Can he be a piece that helps this team get […]

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams...

Mike Salk

What are Seahawks doing in free agency? 3 possible explanations

Mike Salk may not understand what the Seattle Seahawks are doing, but he doesn't think that necessarily means it's bad. He looks at ways that may explain the approach.

15 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Brock Huard weighs in on the Seattle Seahawks trade for QB Sam Howell

What did Seattle Sports host Brock Huard think about the Seattle Seahawks trade for QB Sam Howell? What impact will he have on this roster? Can he beat out QB Geno Smith for the starting role in Seattle. Brock Huard gives his thoughts on the move and where this team goes from here in this […]

19 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks free agency Tyrel Dodson...

Brent Stecker

Tyrel Dodson the Seahawks’ answer at LB in free agency

Tyrel Dodson, the top-rated LB by Pro Football Focus in 2023, is joining the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Thursday night.

22 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: What could make QB Justin Fields the right fit for the Seattle Seahawks?

What could make QB Justin Fields the right fit for the Seattle Seahawks? Should the Seattle Seahawks consider trading for former the Bears QB? What would it cost to get him? Would it help or hurt Geno Smith in the long term? Brock Huard and Mike Salk discussed that and what a deal for Fields […]

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Justin Fields trade...

Brandon Gustafson

When would a Justin Fields trade make sense for Seahawks?

Could the Seattle Seahawks make a move for Justin Fields? If so, Brock Huard breaks down how the timing could work out.

2 days ago

Brock & Salk: What Howell trade means for Seahawks and draft