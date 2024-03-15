The Seattle Seahawks have a new quarterback on the roster. Shortly after backup Drew Lock signed with the New York Giants, the Hawks made a notable move, acquiring Sam Howell, a 2022 fourth-round pick, from the Washington Commanders.

Seattle Seahawks trade for Commanders starting QB Sam Howell

Howell started all 17 games for Washington last year, including against the Seahawks, and passed for just under 4,000 yards with 21 touchdowns. But Howell also threw 21 interceptions and was sacked 65 times, both of which led the NFL. Howell was also benched at three different points during the season.

Howell may have been a starter last year, but he won’t be this season, as Seahawks general manager John Schneider told Wyman and Bob Thursday that Geno Smith is still the starter and Howell is his backup.

Why did Seattle Seahawks trade for QB Sam Howell? GM Schneider explains

So what are the Seahawks getting in Howell? NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks shared his insight with Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy on Friday.

“I think it’s a great move for the Seattle Seahawks to get Sam,” Brooks said. “I think Sam is a player who needed a change of scenery. He obviously is talented enough to make plays and we’ve seen that throughout his time with the Commanders, but he needs an opportunity to be able to kind of do it with someone that fully believes in his talents, even though he goes to Seattle to be a backup to Geno Smith. I think he’s a perfect developmental prospect to put behind Geno, and if he gets his opportunity, I think he’ll thrive and flourish in what is a new and changing culture with (new head coach) Mike Macdonald taking over.

Howell is a “talented player,” Brooks said, and he can play at a high level with a very good supporting cast.

“I think when he was in Washington, he had some good players, and I don’t know if their coaching staff necessarily put him in the best situations at all times,” Brooks said. “Now, I think you’ll see him have an opportunity to play at his best. If he is given an opportunity with the weapons that they have on the outside … and the running game and those things, I think he’ll have an opportunity to be a really, really good player. But (Washington) just didn’t have enough around him to allow him to really be the player that many people thought he could be when he came out of North Carolina.”

Adding Howell makes sense for the Seahawks, Brooks said, because they have to be ready in case Smith misses time.

“The job of the general manager is to make sure that the team can exist with and without Geno Smith. And unfortunately, he missed some games last year, he had injuries,” Brooks said. “So it’s on John Schneider to make sure that he has a plan in place that if Geno is hurt or someone misses games, that the team can still function at a high level. Sam Howell gives them that ability.”

Brooks doesn’t think Smith will need to look over his shoulder when it comes to Howell taking over as starter for a few reasons.

“Geno also has been around the league enough to know that look man, you’re as good as you play and if he plays well, he won’t have an issue. The only issue is created if he doesn’t play well,” Brooks said. “I am sure Geno has been around the block enough to know that he can only control the things they can control, which is his performance. If he does that and plays at a high level, he doesn’t have to worry about Sam Howell being in there. But I think for the team, when you’re tasked with playing so many quarterbacks – 66 quarterbacks played last year, started games in National Football League – you’ve got to have a good backup quarterback. Sam Howell gives them a really good backup quarterback.”

Seattle Seahawks’ Schneider: How Williams’ deal impacted Brooks leaving

Follow @TheBGustafson