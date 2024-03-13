The Bobby Wagner return to the Seattle Seahawks was indeed for just one year after all.

According to reports, Wagner will be signing with the Washington Commanders in free agency. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Wagner’s deal is for one year and worth up to $8.5 million with $6 million guaranteed. That deal reunites Wagner with Dan Quinn, who was hired as Washington’s head coach this offseason, as well as Ken Norton Jr.

Quinn was Wagner’s defensive coordinator with the Seahawks in 2013 and 2014, and Seattle made the Super Bowl both those seasons, winning it all in 2013. Norton was Wagner’s linebacker coach from 2012-14 before being Wagner’s defensive coordinator in Seattle from 2018-21. He has been hired as Quinn’s linebackers coach in Washington.

Wagner, 33, is a Seahawks legend who has spent all but one year of his NFL career in Seattle, which drafted him in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Wagner has had a Hall of Fame career so far, earning 10 All-Pro nods and nine Pro Bowl nods, including this past season.

The Seahawks cut Wagner after the 2021 season on the same day they traded quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver. Wagner then signed with the Los Angeles Rams, for whom he earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2022.

Wagner and the Hawks reunited on a one-year deal last offseason that brought Wagner back to Seattle. He led the NFL in tackles with 183 while starting every game and playing 98% of Seattle’s defensive snaps.

It was reported earlier this week that the Seahawks were unlikely to bring Wagner back to Seattle, and now he and fellow starting linebacker Jordyn Brooks are off the market with Brooks reportedly is joining the Miami Dolphins. That means inside linebacker is a clear need for the Hawks as we get deeper into the offseason.

