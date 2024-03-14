The excitement is building for the NEW Walk MS Seattle!

Join the MS Society and be part of an unforgettable display of support and love surrounding people with Multiple Sclerosis. Donations benefit the National MS Society, working towards a cure for MS while empowering those with MS to live their best lives.

On April 21st, see the MS community come to life like never before. It takes a whole community to end this disease. Join them for a beautiful day together! Visit WalkMS.org today to donate or sign up to join Walk MS.