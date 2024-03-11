Close
WSU product Gardner Minshew to get shot to start for Raiders

Mar 11, 2024, 3:29 PM | Updated: 3:30 pm

Gardner Minshew WSU Pro Bowl Raiders...

Gardner Minshew of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

BY MARK ANDERSON


The Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders were busy on the first day teams were allowed to negotiate with free agents, agreeing to contracts Monday with quarterback Gardner Minshew and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Will Seahawks draft QB in 1st round? A look at what it might take

Minshew, a fan favorite in college with the WSU Cougars, agreed to a two-year, $25 million deal with $15 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the contract said. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the first day contracts can be signed is Wednesday when the new league year begins.

The 27-year-old Minshew is expected to be compete with Aidan O’Connell to be the starting quarterback. O’Connell became the midseason starter last year, and the Raiders went 5-4 after he took over.

From 2019: Huard says one trait will give Gardner Minshew a long NFL career

But O’Connell acknowledged after the season ended that he expected to fight for the position next season.

“There hasn’t been a lot of years I’ve been the unquestioned starter going in, so I’m used to competing,” O’Connell said at the time. “I had to compete to get to this spot that I’m in. I also think it would be right to have competition in this league. It’s the NFL. It’s the best of the best, so it’s my job to try to keep my job.”

The Raiders, who pick 13th, could still draft a quarterback this year. Signing Minshew could allow the club to bring a rookie along slowly rather than ask him to play right away, especially because top available quarterbacks likely will be gone by the time Las Vegas’ turn in the draft comes, barring a trade up.

Minshew, a sixth-round pick in 2019, took over as Indianapolis’ starter when Anthony Richardson injured his shoulder in Week 5. The Colts finished 9-8 and nearly made the playoffs. Minshew threw for 3,302 yards and 15 touchdowns with nine interceptions to make his first Pro Bowl.

He also has played for Philadelphia and Jacksonville, starting 37 career games. Minshew has a career 90.2 quarterback rating.

Ranked: Five best uses for Seahawks’ salary cap space

